Old World Labs Unveils Advanced AI Agents At CES 2025: Revolutionizing Robotics And Virtual Worlds

At the forefront of OWL's innovations is the "Replicants" system, a first-of-its-kind enabling self-replicating humanoid robots equipped with advanced AI agents. These agents combine real-time reasoning, resource-aware adaptability, and dynamic interaction, making them invaluable across industries-from to immersive virtual experiences.

Key Features of the Replicants System:



Humanoid Robotics Integration: AI agents embedded within robots capable of natural human-like interactions and precise task execution.

Virtual World Interoperability: Unified AI presence across physical robots and digital environments for seamless collaboration. Resource-Aware Design: Sustainable, scalable solutions that adapt to complex challenges in real time.

Why This Matters

The evolution of AI agents into humanoid robotics represents a paradigm shift in how humans engage with technology. OWL's advancements enable robots to:



Understand and interact with 3D environments.

Execute complex tasks autonomously, enhancing productivity and user experience. Transition seamlessly between physical and digital spaces, redefining the role of AI in daily life and industrial applications.

Quote from Nick Liverman, Founder of Old World Labs

"At

CES 2025, we're showcasing how Old World Labs is driving the future of AI and robotics. Our Replicants system empowers humanoid robots and virtual agents to function as intelligent companions and collaborators. These breakthroughs push beyond traditional boundaries, enabling accessible, adaptive, and scalable solutions for everyone," said Nick Liverman.

Live Demonstrations and Interactive Sessions

Attendees at

CES 2025 are invited to Booth #8777 in the LV North Hall to:



Experience Real-Time AI Integration: See how OWL's agents operate humanoid robots with precision and adaptability.

Explore Virtual World Interactions: Witness how AI agents transition seamlessly between robotics and immersive virtual platforms. Participate in Workshops: Learn how OWL's "Agents as a Service" technology can transform industries and projects.

About Old World Labs

Founded in 2012 by Nick

Liverman, Old World Labs has been a pioneer in robotics and AI innovation. Renowned for its high-precision 3D printing solutions, OWL is now at the forefront of integrating intelligent agents into humanoid robots and virtual worlds. With a mission to make advanced technology accessible and impactful, OWL continues to set the industry standard.

Media Contact

Eric Faust

Business Development

Old World Labs

[email protected]

Click here for more details about our booth at:



