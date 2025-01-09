Tempur-Pedic Named America's Most Trusted Mattress Brand In Lifestory Research 2025 Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Mattress Study

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® Mattress Study has identified Tempur-Pedic as the most trusted mattress brand among consumers. With an impressive Net Trust Quotient Score of 111.4, Tempur-Pedic achieved the highest trust rating among the most popular mattress brands, reaffirming its leadership in the category. This marks another year at the top for Tempur-Pedic, highlighting the deep and lasting trust consumers have in the brand's quality and performance.The study, based on insights from 5,955 U.S. consumers surveyed between January and December, evaluated 15 of the most recognized mattress brands. Alongside Tempur-Pedic, other top-ranked brands included Serta, Sealy, Sleep Number, Stearns & Foster, Simmons, Beautyrest, Purple, Casper, Sleep Science, Avocado, Spring Air, Novaform, Ashley Sleep, and Leesa. Tempur-Pedic's repeated success in the rankings underscores its strong reputation and the trust consumers place in its products when choosing a mattress.The Lifestory Research study reflects the opinions of consumers actively shopping for a mattress, making it a key indicator of brand reliability and consumer confidence in the mattress industry.The study found that consumers shopping for a mattress prioritize several key brand features when making their purchase decision. Trust in product quality and durability is essential, with buyers looking for brands known for offering long-lasting comfort and support. Additionally, the availability of a strong warranty and customer service are critical factors, as consumers want reassurance that they will receive assistance if needed. Sleep technologies, such as memory foam, adjustable firmness, and cooling features, also play a significant role in brand preferences, as buyers seek solutions that enhance their sleep quality. Finally, brand reputation and consumer reviews influence decisions, as shoppers tend to favor brands with positive feedback and a proven track record of customer satisfaction.For more information about the study, visitAbout the America's Most Trusted® StudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .About Lifestory Research®Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit .About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:/press-release-info-rulesAny information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Contact Lifestory Research to learn more.

