John Deere Named Most Trusted Mower Brand For Sixth Consecutive Year, According To Lifestory Research 2025 Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Lawn Mower Study

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the competitive world of lawn care, trust plays a critical role in consumer decision-making. The latest findings from the Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® Mower Study confirm this, with John Deere emerging as the most trusted brand among consumers considering a mower purchase. Based on insights from 5,842 consumers surveyed over the past year, John Deere earned an impressive Net Trust Quotient Score of 121.3, securing the top spot in the rankings for the sixth consecutive year.The study highlights the importance of brand trust in the mower category, ranking brands based on their ability to inspire confidence among potential buyers. Following John Deere in the rankings are other well-recognized brands, including Honda, Toro, Craftsman, Husqvarna, Troy-Bilt, Snapper, Cub Cadet, Black+Decker, and Ryobi.The study found that consumers place significant importance on brand features that reflect reliability and quality when shopping for a lawn mower. Trusted brands are highly valued, as consumers often seek brands with a long-standing reputation for durability and performance. Customer service and warranty offerings are also key considerations, with many buyers looking for brands that provide responsive support and robust coverage. Additionally, the availability of replacement parts and ease of maintenance are crucial, as consumers prefer brands that ensure a hassle-free ownership experience. Finally, innovation and technology, such as mowers with improved fuel efficiency or advanced battery-powered models, increasingly influence brand preferences.For more information about the study, visitAbout the America's Most Trusted® StudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .About Lifestory Research®Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit .About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:/press-release-info-rulesAny information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

