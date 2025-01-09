B2gnow Launches Partner Network To Empower Growth And Customer Success

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The B2Gnow Partner enables public-sector organizations to find highly skilled professionals specializing in areas such as contract and compliance to and certification program support. These B2Gnow Partner Network credentialed consultants bring the expertise needed to help customers optimize their use of the B2Gnow system, streamline operations, and expand the reach and impact of their programs.

At the same time, B2Gnow's partner ecosystem empowers consultants to proactively pursue mutually beneficial opportunities, connect with new customers, and help organizations unlock the full potential of B2Gnow's powerful software solutions.

"The B2Gnow Partner Network connects customers with the right experts to meet their needs. Whether you need support with compliance processes, certified payrolls, diversity programs, technical assistance, processing certification applications, or other system-related areas, the Partner Network offers a valuable resource to help optimize your B2Gnow experience," explains B2Gnow Strategic Partner Manager Laura Hayes. "By connecting with these vetted professionals, customers can maximize their B2Gnow investment, improve operational efficiencies, and enhance the overall success of their initiatives."

Consultants who join the B2Gnow Partner Network will immediately gain credibility as recognized B2Gnow partner program credentialed consultants. With access to nearly 500 B2Gnow customer organizations nationwide, these partners are positioned to play a pivotal role in driving results for clients while growing their own businesses. Partners also benefit from exclusive opportunities, including access to new consulting engagements and support from our partner, services, renewal, and sales teams.

Ryan Kelly, B2Gnow's Chief Revenue Officer, adds, "We're excited to launch the B2Gnow Partner Network, which represents a significant opportunity for our clients and consultant partners. This program allows us to bring together trusted experts who can help our customers unlock the full potential of our platform while also empowering consultants to expand their reach and drive new business. We're confident this initiative will create a lasting positive impact for all involved."

Interested in Becoming or Finding a B2Gnow Partner Network Credentialed Consultant?

B2Gnow invites organizations interested in becoming partners, finding partners, or simply learning more about the program to attend an informational webinar titled Connecting Experts, Empowering Organizations: Introducing the B2Gnow Partner Network. The webinar will be held on Tuesday, January 28th, at 3:30 pm Eastern Time.

To register, please visit . Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

About B2Gnow:

B2Gnow is a leader in providing business diversity, labor compliance, and grant management solutions. With a focus on compliance and equity, B2Gnow's innovative software streamlines vendor certification, project data collection, compliance, and reporting processes, ensuring transparency and fairness in contracting practices. B2Gnow maintains North America's largest database of over 500,000 certified, disadvantaged business entities, helping the federal government, more than half of state governments, hundreds of counties, cities, airports, general contractors, and Fortune 500 companies manage their supplier diversity and compliance programs through technology solutions for 25 years. For more information, visit .

