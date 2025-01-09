Generac Ranked Most Trusted In Lifestory Research 2025 Home Generator & Portable Generator Product Studies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Study. Generac is America's Most Trusted Generator Brand.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Generac has been recognized as the most trusted brand in both the home generator and portable generator categories, according to the Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® Product Studies. With the highest Net Trust Quotient scores, Generac remains the benchmark for reliability, performance, and consumer confidence in these vital home products.2025 America's Most Trusted® Home Generator StudyGenerac has been recognized as the most trusted brand in the 2025 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Home Generator Study, earning a Net Trust Quotient Score of 115.0. This marks the third consecutive year that Generac has claimed the top spot, reinforcing its position as the leader in consumer trust within the home generator market.The 2025 study, based on the opinions of 4,492 consumers surveyed across the United States over the past 12 months, highlights the brands that homeowners most trust when considering the purchase of a home backup generator. Alongside Generac, other top-rated brands include Kohler, Trane, Honeywell, Briggs & Stratton, Cummins, Siemens, and Champion.For more information about the study, visit2025 America's Most Trusted® Portable Generator StudyAccording to the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Portable Generator Study, conducted by Lifestory Research, Generac has emerged as the leading brand in consumer trust. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 115.4, Generac outperformed other prominent brands in the portable generator market.The ranking, based on feedback from 4,838 consumers surveyed across the United States over the past year, highlights the brands that have earned the highest levels of trust among consumers. Alongside Generac, other top-ranking brands in the study include Honda, DeWalt, CAT, Yamaha, Craftsman, Briggs & Stratton, Westinghouse, Champion, and Ryobi.For more information about the study, visitAbout the America's Most Trusted® StudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .About Lifestory Research®Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit .About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:/press-release-info-rulesAny information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

