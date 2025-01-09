Anthocyanin Food Colors Market To Hit Valuation Of US$ 38.62 Billion By 2033 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anthocyanins capture widespread demand by fusing vibrant shades with perceived perks. Evolving production practices, multi-continent sourcing, and research breakthroughs in stability reinforce their continued expansion, signaling bright prospects for natural coloration in food and beverage industries. New Delhi, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Anthocyanin food colors was valued at US$ 17.68 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach US$ 38.62 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period 2025–2033. The anthocyanin food colors market displays a vibrant spectrum of activity as various industries incorporate natural pigments derived from black carrot, grape skin, purple sweet potato, and elderberry. Major producers like Sensient Technologies, GNT Group, DDW, Naturex, and Kalsec focus on meeting growing preferences for cleaner label products, especially in beverages, confectionery, and bakery. During 2023, GNT Group introduced three grape-skin-based color variations targeted at premium juice brands in France, while Naturex reported 120 metric tons of elderberry extracts shipped to confectionery factories across Germany. Sensient Technologies, in early 2023, invested in two new R&D facilities in the Netherlands to refine black carrot anthocyanin extraction, and Kalsec established a specialized lab for purple sweet potato infusion in Japan, catering to local dessert makers. In Spain, ColorMaker Inc. collaborated with seven local dairy businesses to create distinctive anthocyanin shades for novel yogurt lines throughout 2023, and, at the same time, DDW unveiled two advanced blackcurrant-based solutions for chocolate coatings in the US. Request Sample Pages: Growth in sales channels across anthocyanin food colors market reflects the expanding consumer appetite for healthier colorants in key markets such as the US, Germany, Japan, and Brazil. By mid-2023, bakery manufacturers in Italy incorporated 400 kilograms of anthocyanin-rich ingredients monthly to enhance the visual appeal of specialty pastries, reflecting a rising interest in vibrant and natural hues. In Japan, five large beverage brands adopted purple sweet potato anthocyanins for newly launched functional drinks in late 2023, underscoring opportunities in multifunctional product offerings. Meanwhile, three major confectionery conglomerates in the US popularized elderberry-infused gummy candies in 2023, tapping into the demand for fruit-based color sources. Naturex noted that, in the same year, it added four new distribution centers in North America to serve artisanal bakers aiming for bright color effects in frostings. These expansions, combined with the broader range of anthocyanin types and forms-liquid concentrates, powder extracts, and emulsions-indicate escalating consumer base growth potential in regions seeking visually appealing yet naturally sourced food color solutions. Key Findings in Anthocyanin Food Colors Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 38.62 billion CAGR 9.30% Largest Region (2024) North America (35%) By Type Cyanidin (36%) By Form Liquid (40%) By Source Fruits (60%) By Application Food and Beverage (75%) Top Drivers

Accelerated functional beverage innovations steadily driving anthocyanin color adoption worldwide.

Growing consumer health awareness boosting natural color-based product formulations. Rising demand for vibrant plant-derived ingredients supporting anthocyanin market expansion. Top Trends

Evolution of fresh produce extraction techniques enhancing anthocyanin color stability.

Emergence of hybrid anthocyanin blends intensifying shade range and application scope. Collaborative research initiatives focusing on enhanced anthocyanin shelf-life approaches. Top Challenges

Seasonal crop fluctuations restricting reliable anthocyanin sourcing for large-scale production.

Complex pH responsiveness complicating consistent anthocyanin performance across diverse matrices. Regulatory complexities surrounding cross-border anthocyanin distribution hindering seamless market penetration.

Critical Examination Of Anthocyanin Forms Shaping Modern Global Culinary Product Applications

Anthocyanins are commercially available in formats such as powdered concentrates, ready-to-dilute liquids, and semi-finished emulsions, and each variant serves distinct culinary purposes. In 2024, Sensient Technologies, one of the key players in the anthocyanin food colors market, rolled out five new black carrot powder formulations in Mexico designed for ice cream toppings, while GNT Group developed two instant-dispersing powders for chocolate-based cereals in the UK. Producers highlight the stability of powdered anthocyanins in dry mixes and baked snacks, and they focus on color intensity to make products more attractive on store shelves. Also in 2024, Kalsec unveiled three liquid anthocyanin concentrates in Canada, intended to ease blending within carbonated beverages. Meanwhile, ColorMaker Inc. introduced an emulsion-based elderberry extract in Sweden that helps achieve uniform coloration in whipped toppings.

Red floral pigments, purple sweet potato extracts, and blackcurrant derivatives are increasingly tailored to match the moisture requirements of different products. DDW, as part of a major shift in 2024, provided two grape-skin-based liquid formulas for cheese dips and sauces in Italy anthocyanin food colors market, ensuring minimal flavor interference. Recent supply chain updates from Naturex revealed that it delivered 50 customized anthocyanin liquid samples for US-based dessert manufacturers adapting to rapid recipe changes. Additionally, six artisan snack brands in Japan reported employing anthocyanin emulsions for uniform coloration in fruit-flavored chips, demonstrating how each format addresses texture and process considerations. This variety of forms, supported by robust research from leading suppliers, underlines the critical role of product-specific anthocyanin applications for chefs, manufacturers, and end consumers.

Investigating Natural Produce Sources Contributing To Wide-Ranging Global Anthocyanin Ingredient Adoption

Anthocyanin-rich plants in the anthocyanin food colors market like purple sweet potatoes, black carrots, and certain berry varieties remain sought-after for their robust color properties. In 2024, Naturex announced specialized black carrot harvesting agreements in Turkey to secure 3,000 metric tons of raw material, driven by international candy manufacturers' search for natural purples. Concurrently, GNT Group reported processing 250 metric tons of elderberries for beverage-based color blends across North American markets. Blackcurrants were highlighted by Sensient Technologies in 2024 when it finalized a supply arrangement with six local farms in Denmark, ensuring traceable sourcing for violet-hued bakery ingredients. Additionally, Japanese-based Kalsec focused on cultivating purple sweet potatoes, securing eight new growers in rural Vietnam to bolster its global production network.

Sourcing strategies in the anthocyanin food colors market also extend to lesser-known produce, like certain Andean berries, which deliver intense red tones for sauce and condiment applications. In 2024, ColorMaker Inc. launched a pilot program in Peru aiming to collect 200 metric tons of wild-harvested berries, pushing for a new wave of anthocyanin extracts that cater to bold dessert concepts. Meanwhile, DDW formed a strategic procurement deal in Poland for 30 shipments of purple carrot during mid-2024, underscoring the expanding geographical footprint of anthocyanin extraction. The emphasis on raw materials with minimal environmental impact has appealed to manufacturers looking for ethically cultivated color sources, leading to a surge in varied produce channels. Furthermore, four bakery franchises in Brazil selected black carrot extracts in 2024 as a direct substitute for synthetic dyes in pastry glazes, reinforcing how specific natural sources are capturing the culinary spotlight worldwide.

Uncovering Progressive Manufacturing Methods Evolving Anthocyanin Color Extraction In Multiple Regions

Manufacturers in the anthocyanin food colors market are continuously refining extraction techniques to preserve vibrant color shades and chemical stability. In 2024, Sensient Technologies deployed a cold-press extraction system in its Nebraska facility, aiming to handle 2,000 liters of blackcurrant juice daily without compromising anthocyanin potency. GNT Group, in the same year, adopted membrane filtration technology in its German plant, enabling the production of four stable purple carrot concentrates that withstand heat processing in confectionery items. Naturex also updated its facilities in France to incorporate ultrasound-assisted extraction, releasing two improved grape-skin-based products designed to dissolve seamlessly in dairy formulas. Kalsec, meanwhile, revealed a continual microfiltration process in Japan to reduce turbidity in black carrot color offerings for fruit-flavored teas.

Conserving the color-bearing compounds and ensuring minimal flavor interference rank high on the manufacturing agenda across the global anthocyanin food colors market. In 2024, DDW used low-temperature evaporation in Italy to create three high-intensity elderberry pastes that do not alter the final product's taste profile. Another noteworthy development came from ColorMaker Inc., which began employing a two-stage vacuum process in its Singapore facility to yield 1,500 kilograms of anthocyanin-rich crystals each quarter, an approach that promotes extended shelf stability. Six mid-scale bakery chains in Canada tested these crystal forms in jellies during early 2024, drawing attention to the product's consistent tonal results. Through these progressive processes, anthocyanin manufacturers successfully retain color brilliance and broaden potential applications, reaffirming the value of specialized extraction methods across diverse regions.

Examining commercial circulation and diversified consumer preferences driving anthocyanin utilization globally

Anthocyanin food colors market now appear in diverse sales channels, including specialized ingredient distributors, direct supply agreements with global brands, and niche gourmet stores. In 2024, ColorMaker Inc. reportedly secured 15 new distribution partnerships across Southeast Asia, aiming to deliver anthocyanin powders for quick-service restaurants. GNT Group boosted its coverage in Eastern Europe by supplying 20 bakery and confectionery factories in Poland with elderberry-based colorants, highlighting a noticeable appetite for fruit-derived hues. Additionally, Naturex dispatched 400 sample kits of black carrot concentrates to food startups in South America during the first half of 2024, an effort linked to businesses seeking visually appealing alternatives to artificial dyes. Sensient Technologies collaborated by shipping 300 trial orders of purple sweet potato extracts to chocolate producers across Belgium in mid-2024, underscoring the popularity of intense purple and red tones.

On the consumer side, anthocyanin-based products in the anthocyanin food colors market cater to those seeking natural color solutions without sacrificing taste or visual appeal. Six major retail chains in Australia, by mid-2024, introduced product lines boasting red floral anthocyanin in cold-pressed juices and confectionery glazes, making these items prominent on grocery shelves. DDW partnered with eight local dessert makers in the US, delivering exclusive blackcurrant and elderberry blends that quickly gained momentum in specialized candy segments. Meanwhile, Kalsec maintained a steady supply of 1,000 liters of liquid anthocyanin extracts monthly to meet rising demands for colorful dips in the Middle East region. These varied distribution strategies, coupled with the shift in consumer preference for naturally derived color palettes, underscore how anthocyanins continue to thrive across multiple markets.

Global Anthocyanin Food Colors Market Major Players:



Sensient Technologies Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Naturex S.A. (Givaudan)

DSM Nutritional Products

Naturex

Tate & Lyle PLC, Kemin Industries, Inc.

Plant Lipids, Lycored Ltd.

GNT Group (EXBERRY)

BioconColors Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type



Cyanidin

Delphinidin

Malvidin

Peonidin

Petunidin Others

By Form



Powder

Extract Liquid

By Source



Fruits



Grapes



Blueberries



Cherries



Blackberries



Raspberries

Others

Vegetables



Red Cabbage



Purple Sweet Potatoes



Eggplant

Others

Flowers



Hibiscus



Petunias Others

By Application



Food & Beverages



Confectionery





Candies



Gums



Dairy Products





Ice Cream



Yogurt



Beverages





Juices



Alcoholic Beverages



Sauces & Dressings



Bakery Products

Others

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Animal Feed Others

By Sales Channel



Direct Sales

Distributors and Suppliers Online Sales

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

