Israel obstructs United Nations investigation into sexual violence allegations

(MENAFN) Israel has obstructed a United Nations investigation into sexual violence allegations arising from the October 7 by Hamas, according to Haaretz. The UN Under-Secretary-General for Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, had requested an inquiry into detention centers operated by Israel as part of the broader investigation into alleged sexual crimes committed on that day. However, Israel rejected the request, which would have allowed UN investigators access to Israeli prisons where Palestinians are held. Palestinian Authority officials initially made the request to Patten, hoping to have the sexual violence allegations against Palestinians investigated. The potential discovery of abuses could have led to Israel being added to the UN’s blacklist for sexual crimes in conflict zones. This has raised concerns in Israel, with representatives of the Israel Women's Lobby fearing that Israel might be included on the list, while Hamas would remain excluded.



Previously, a UN report by Patten examining allegations of sexual violence by Hamas and other Palestinian militants was released in March. Palestinian groups criticized the Western media’s coverage of the report, arguing that it misrepresented its findings, with some accusing it of reinforcing Israel's narrative. Israel had also refused to cooperate with another UN investigation and instructed medical personnel treating victims of the October 7 attack not to speak to UN investigators. Additionally, reports from Palestinian prisoners detained in Israeli prisons, such as the Timan Dam facility, describe incidents of torture and sexual assault by Israeli soldiers. Despite such claims, no arrests were made until July 29, when military police raided the prison in response to allegations of rape and abuse by Israeli soldiers. The case sparked strong reactions in Israel, with some far-right figures attempting to pressure authorities into releasing the accused soldiers, while a poll showed that many Israelis believed they should face internal military punishment rather than criminal charges.



The situation underscores the deepening crisis in Israeli prisons since the beginning of the war on Gaza, with some officials even claiming the conditions have worsened during the conflict.

