Kremlin Responds To Armenia's EU Membership Bid, Calling It Impossible
The government of Armenia has officially endorsed a draft law
initiating the country's process of joining the European Union
(EU). The decision, made during a cabinet meeting on 9 January
2025, marks a significant step towards closer ties with Europe,
The proposal, titled“On Initiating the Process of the Republic
of Armenia's Membership in the European Union,” was presented by
Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.
In response, Armenia's decision to pursue European Union (EU)
membership is its sovereign right, but it cannot simultaneously
remain part of two different organizations, said Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov.
In response to Armenia's government approving a draft resolution
on the start of the country's EU membership process, Peskov stated:
"What does this EU membership mean? It is difficult to say right
now, because, of course, it is impossible to be a member of two
different organizations, hypothetically speaking."
He emphasized that while Armenia has the right to pursue EU
membership, Moscow sees membership in the Eurasian Economic Union
(EAEU) as beneficial for the country. Peskov's comments highlight
the Kremlin's position on the matter.
Armenia's government approved the draft resolution for starting
the EU membership process today, signaling a significant step in
the country's geopolitical direction.
