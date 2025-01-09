Kremlin Responds To Armenia's EU Membership Bid, Calling It Impossible

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The of Armenia has officially endorsed a draft law initiating the country's process of joining the European Union (EU). The decision, made during a cabinet meeting on 9 January 2025, marks a significant step towards closer ties with Europe, Azernews reports.

The proposal, titled“On Initiating the Process of the Republic of Armenia's Membership in the European Union,” was presented by Foreign Ararat Mirzoyan.

In response, Armenia's decision to pursue European Union (EU) membership is its sovereign right, but it cannot simultaneously remain part of two different organizations, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

In response to Armenia's government approving a draft resolution on the start of the country's EU membership process, Peskov stated: "What does this EU membership mean? It is difficult to say right now, because, of course, it is impossible to be a member of two different organizations, hypothetically speaking."

He emphasized that while Armenia has the right to pursue EU membership, Moscow sees membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as beneficial for the country. Peskov's comments highlight the Kremlin's position on the matter.

Armenia's government approved the draft resolution for starting the EU membership process today, signaling a significant step in the country's geopolitical direction.