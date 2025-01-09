Quest Global Announces Appointment Of Rob Vatter As Executive President

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, India, Jan 9, 2025- Quest Global, a leading global product engineering services company, is pleased to announce that Rob Vatter has been selected to join the organization as Executive President. In this role, Rob will assume responsibility for the company's day-to-day operations and report to Ajit Prabhu, Co-Founder & CEO.



As Quest Global's Executive President, Rob will focus on scaling operations to best serve our global clients with differentiated quality, innovation, and solutions to help solve the world's hardest engineering problems. He is an extraordinary leader and will further position Quest Global at the forefront of the engineering services industry



“I am happy to welcome Rob to the Quest Global family. He is an entrepreneurial leader who shares our organization's values. I look forward to the impact he will make as he applies his wealth of knowledge and experience to support our growth aspirations.” said Ajit Prabhu, Co-Founder & CEO.



,“I am excited to contribute to Quest Global's mission to solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow-to make the world a better place. The organization's culture and long-term aspiration to build a centenary organization is inspiring and something I am deeply committed to.” expressed Rob Vatter who officially joined the company on December 23rd, 2024



Rob is a leader with over 35 years of experience in sales and operations, working in both technology and ER&D services. Most recently he was the EVP for Cognizant's Enterprise Platforms and Applications where he delivered significant market share gains. Rob also has experience as the Chief Revenue Officer for ClickFox and before that, he was the CEO of ALTRAN North American where his passion for ER&D services was first ignited.



This appointment will propel Quest Global toward its ambitious growth goals while delivering lasting impact for its clients, partners, and society.



About Quest Global



Founded in 1997, Quest Global is one of the world's leading engineering research and development (ER&D) services companies. Quest Global believes engineering has the unique opportunity to solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow. For more than 25 years, we have strived to be the most trusted partner for the world's hardest engineering problems. As a global organization headquartered in Singapore, the team at Quest Global live and work in 18 countries, with 78 global delivery centers and offices, driven by 20,000+ extraordinary people who make the impossible possible every day. Quest Global delivers world-class end-to-end engineering solutions by leveraging our deep industry knowledge and digital expertise. By bringing together technologies and industries, alongside the contributions of diverse individuals and their areas of expertise, we are able to solve problems better, and faster. This multi-dimensional approach enables us to solve the most critical and large-scale challenges across the aerospace & defense, automotive, energy, hi-tech, med-tech & healthcare, rail, communications, and semiconductor industries.

