IREDA Achieves ‘Excellent’ Rating for Fourth Consecutive Year in MoU Performance

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) has achieved ‘Excellent’ rating for the performance MoU signed with the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) for the financial year 2023-24, with a score of 98.24 (rounded off 98). This marks the fourth consecutive year that IREDA has received ‘Excellent’ rating, showcasing its unwavering commitment to operational excellence and highest standards of corporate governance.



In the previous three years, IREDA consistently delivered exceptional results, achieving an ‘Excellent’ rating with scores of 93.50 in FY 2022-23, 96.54 in FY 2021-22 and 96.93 in FY 2020-21. These consistent achievements underline the organization’s dedication to driving India’s renewable energy goals.



Speaking on the achievement, Shri Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA, said, “Securing the ‘Excellent’ rating for the fourth consecutive year is a significant milestone for IREDA. It reflects the tireless efforts of our employees, the unwavering trust of our stakeholders, and the guidance of the Govt. of India. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all who have contributed to this success. Together, we are committed to accelerating India’s green energy transition and achieving our nation’s renewable energy goals.”



CMD, IREDA, also expressed his gratitude to Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Union Minister of New & Renewable Energy, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution; Shri Shripad Naik, Hon’ble Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy; Shri Prashant Kumar Singh, Secretary, MNRE; other senior officials of the ministry; and the Board of Directors for their support and invaluable guidance.







