Fake Call Centre Busted In Gurugram, 11 Arrested

Gurugram, Jan 9 (IANS) Eleven people, including four women, were arrested for defrauding people on the pretext of selling "herbal medicines" for sexual issues in Gurugram.

Two laptops and four mobile phones used in various crimes were seized from their possession, said on Thursday.

Priyanshu Diwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime, Gurugram district, said the call centre was busted in Dundahera village on January 6.

Diwan said they raided the centre and arrested 11 persons, identified as Amandeep, Ranjit Kumar, Mohamad Kasim, Pratush Kumar Mishra, Sushil Kumar, Brijesh Sharma, Anoop Kumar, Rashika Rana, Isha, Sonali Kannojia and Megha.

The police team registered a criminal case under Sections 318, 319, and 612 of the BNS and 66D IT Act at the police station Cyber Crime (West), Gurugram, and began investigations.

During the interrogation of the accused, it was found that Amandeep and Ranjit were the operators of the call centre and had employed the remaining accused.

"The accused disclosed that they had created a facebook page named 'The-Vedic Ayurvedic' on behalf of Dr Rajiv Dixit and used to put advertisements in the name of selling herbal medicines for better sexual health. When people contacted the numbers given in the advertisements, they used to take orders from them, get the money deposited in different bank accounts and deliver fake medicines.

Apart from this, they used to commit fraud by making those people deposit money through a QR code/UPI ID.

The fraudsters also disclosed that they were committing the above-mentioned frauds for about a period of nine to 10 months.

To commit fraud, they used to get a salary of Rs 18,000 to 20,000 per month and an incentive for additional sales.

Further investigations are underway to identify the accused of this cyber fraud who employed the arrested youths to cheat people.