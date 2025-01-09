'Think Business, Think Hong Kong' Opened Doors To More Fruitful, Sustainable Hong Kong-Indonesia Partnership



- 1,500+ participants attended the full-day symposium to explore the latest business opportunities across sectors and Hong Kong's latest developments

- Symposium facilitated 200+ business matching meetings

- 400+ Indonesian and Hong Kong business leaders joined the gala dinner HONG KONG, Jan 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – The

Think Business, Think Hong Kong

(TBTHK)

mega promotion organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) was successfully held on 8 January in Jakarta, Indonesia. To promote bilateral trade and investment between Hong Kong and Indonesia, TBTHK attracted some 2,000 participants. Over 1,500 participants attended the full-day symposium to explore the latest business opportunities across sectors and Hong Kong's latest developments. At the same time, over 400 leaders of the Indonesian and Hong Kong business communities joined the gala dinner for further networking and dialogue. Dr Peter K N Lam , HKTDC Chairman,

Paul Chan , Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong SAR Government and

Dr Edi Prio Pambudi , Deputy Minister for Coordination of International Economic Cooperation, attended the opening ceremony. Dr Lam stated,“TBTHK is our annual flagship promotion that aims to strengthen business ties between Hong Kong and our major international partners. Indonesia has long been an important partner for Hong Kong. As we meet local government and business leaders on this visit, we look to strengthen our bilateral ties.” He added,“We have long been known for our strengths in traditional sectors, such as finance, trade, logistics and professional services. With the tremendous advances we have been making in newer sectors, such as innovation and sustainability, many opportunities await Indonesian businesses in our dynamic world city.” Mr Chan, in his speech, stated that Hong Kong enjoys the unique advantage of one country, two systems, enabling it to serve as a superconnector and super value-adder between China and the rest of the world. He said, "Under 'one country', we enjoy the full support of our motherland to develop as international financial, shipping and trade centres as well as an international hub for high-calibre talent. We also benefit from the national development strategy of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, or GBA.” He added,“The GBA is not just a huge consumer market. It pools together the financial and professional service capabilities of Hong Kong as well as the tech and advanced manufacturing capabilities of Shenzhen and other cities, like Dongguan and Huizhou.” And under“two systems”, he pointed out,“Foreign companies with a presence in Hong Kong, including Indonesian companies, can leverage the Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA) between the mainland and Hong Kong to gain easy and unparalleled access to the immense mainland market.” Dr Edi Prio Pambudi said,“We aim to achieve ambitious growth targets, as we work towards our vision of becoming an advanced economy by 2045, including a GDP growth rate of 8%, as outlined by President Prabowo. Achieving this target requires robust collaboration between Indonesia and key partners, like Hong Kong. It is imperative that we continue to seek support and engagement of Hong Kong corporations to further drive Indonesia's economic development." He added,“Hong Kong's contributions as investors and innovators are essential to achieving our goals to create a diversified and resilient economy that will generate high-quality jobs, foster sustainable development and ensure long-term prosperity for both Indonesia and Hong Kong, while also driving Indonesia towards economic milestones that benefit not only our nation, but also the global community." Notable

sustainability At the symposium, leaders of the Indonesian business communities highlighted how Hong Kong plays an essential role as a superconnector and super value-adder, linking Mainland China and the rest of the world, especially the dynamic ASEAN region, for businesses across diverse sectors, including finance, smart city, sustainability, transportation, innovation and technology (I&T) and more. By showcasing these strengths, the event reinforced Hong Kong's status as the preferred destination in Asia for international businesses, talent and investment. The symposium's plenary session featured renowned speakers, including

Bernard Charnwut Chan , Chairman and President of Asia Financial Holdings Ltd,

Mr Guy Bradley , Chairman of Swire Pacific Limited,

Mr Kenneth Hui , Executive Director (External) of Hong Kong Monetary Authority,

Mrs Shinta Widjaja Kamdani , CEO of Sintesa Group and Chairwoman of Indonesian Employer's Association, and

Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer of Insight Robotics Limited. They discussed the global outlook, while examining opportunities for Hong Kong and Indonesian businesses to propel regional development, paving the way for sustainable growth. Subsequently, four thematic sessions were held. A session co-organised with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA),“RMB Opportunities in International Trade and Hong Kong's Strategic Role”, highlighted how Hong Kong played a pivotal role in the wider use of RMB in the region over the past 10-15 years. It also discussed how Mainland China and Indonesian businesses can leverage Hong Kong's financial strengths and the multifaceted benefits of RMB use to become part of a growing economic partnership.

A thematic session supported by Cyberport,“Building for the Future”, explored Hong Kong's vibrant PropTech sector that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT, driving efficiency and growth across mobility, living, decarbonisation and governance.

Another session co-organised with Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK),“Hong Kong – An Ideal Business Hub for Supply Chain Companies and Beyond”, highlighted Hong Kong's strengths in multinational supply chains and providing one-stop support for international businesses. It also discussed how the global supply chain is being reshaped and how Hong Kong is well equipped to support the industry in navigating this changing landscape.

The fourth session on“Innovations in Green Technology for a Sustainable Tomorrow” highlighted Hong Kong's leadership in innovative green-tech solutions and discussed the groundbreaking opportunities for a more resilient and sustainable future for Indonesia and markets along the Belt and Road.

c ollaboration The symposium brought together 22 exhibitors from diverse sectors from Hong Kong. An InnoVenture Salon exhibition with Hong Kong start-ups, including Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation, Ambit Geospatial Solution Limited, Binery Limited (Pintar Investments), Leapstack International Limited and One Energy (HK) Limited, showcased their innovative solutions. Meanwhile, business advisory bodies, including Conpak CPA Limited and InvestHK, were on-site at the Business Support Zone to offer consultations to businesses looking to set up operations in Hong Kong. The symposium also facilitated over 200 on-site business matching meetings between Indonesian and Hong Kong companies. The Hong Kong Tourism Board also set up a Hong Kong Café at the symposium for guests to immerse themselves in the vibrant neighbourhood of“Old Town Central”, while enjoying authentic Hong Kong snacks, such as milk tea and egg waffles, which embody the city's unique East-meets-West spirit. Following the symposium, the Hong Kong Dinner was held at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place hosting

Ms Dyah Roro Esti Widya Putri , Vice Minister of Trade, Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Indonesia, and

H.E. Wang Lutong Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China in Indonesia. It was attended by over 400 prominent guests from political and business circles.

Think Business, Think Hong Kong symposium organised by the HKTDC was held on 8 January at Shangri-La Jakarta, Indonesia, attracting some 2,000 participants. Mr Paul Chan , Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong SAR Government, talked about deepening economic ties between Hong Kong and Indonesia Dr Peter K N Lam , Chairman of the HKTDC, shared insights into Hong Kong's current business climate and advantages, highlighting opportunities for greater collaboration between Indonesian and Hong Kong businesses Dr Edi Prio Pambudi , Deputy Minister for Coordination of International Economic Cooperation, addressed participants at the TBTHK symposium The symposium featured an InnoVenture Salon exhibition with Hong Kong start-ups showcasing their innovations The Hong Kong dinner's LED Dance with Martial Arts performance highlighted Hong Kong's rich cultural heritage and identity

