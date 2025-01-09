Amir Congratulates New President Of Lebanon

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE President General Joseph Aoun on the occasion of his victory in the presidential and taking the constitutional oath as President of the Lebanese Republic, wishing him success and the brotherly Lebanese people further progress and prosperity.

