Qatar's Ambassador Attends Election Of President Of Lebanon
QNA
Beirut: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Lebanon HE sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani attended today the Lebanese Parliament's session during which the Commander of the Army, General Joseph Aoun, was elected as the new President of the Republic of Lebanon.
HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar extended his congratulations to HE the President-elect, General Joseph Aoun, and wished him success in his duties for the good of Lebanon and its brotherly people, and further progress and prosperity for bilateral relations.
