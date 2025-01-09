Gold Price In Qatari Market Rises 0.80% During Current Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Gold price in Qatar rose by 0.80% this week, reaching 2,661.09640 US dollars per ounce on Thursday, according to Qatar National Bank's data.

The data showed that the price of gold increased from 2,639.87000 US dollars per ounce recorded last Sunday.

The data also revealed that other precious metals experienced weekly gains, with silver rising 1.84% to 30.19000 US dollars per ounce, up from 29.64400 US dollars on Sunday. Platinum saw a 1.86% increase, reaching 958.85000 US dollars per ounce, compared to 941.25000 US dollars per ounce at the beginning of the week.

