Qatar Expresses Solidarity With US In Face Of California Wildfires Effects
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has expressed its solidarity with the United States of America (US) in the face of the effects of the wildfires in California, which resulted in the death of a number of people and the destruction of hundreds of homes.
In a statement Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the sincere condolences of the State of Qatar and its sympathy to the government and people of the US over the victims of the fires.
