US FDA Sets Limits For Lead In Many Baby Foods

New York:

New York: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this week set maximum levels for lead in baby foods such as jarred fruits and vegetables, yogurts and dry cereal, part of an effort to cut young kids' exposure to the toxic metal that causes developmental and neurological problems.

The agency issued final guidance that it estimated could reduce lead exposure from processed baby foods by about 20 percent to 30 percent. The limits are voluntary, not mandatory, for food manufacturers, but they allow the FDA to take enforcement action if foods exceed the levels.

It's part of the FDA's ongoing effort to "reduce dietary exposure to contaminants, including lead, in foods to as low as possible over time, while maintaining access to nutritious foods," the agency said in a statement.