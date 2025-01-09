Mortars, Drones: Russian Army Strikes 5 Times At Night At Border Community In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 9, the Russian carried out five on the Velyka Pysarivka community in Sumy region.

According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this in a Telegram message.

The dumping of explosive ordnance from a UAV and mortar shelling were recorded on the border community, the report says.

In addition, as the Sumy Regional Military Administration informed in Telegram , on January 9, air defense units shot down 11 Russian Shahed drones in the region.

Since the beginning of 2025, anti-aircraft gunners have eliminated 80 Russian UAVs in Sumy region, the RMA added.

Russians 64 times shell border settlements in Chernihiv, Kharkiv regions

As Ukrinform reported, on January 8, Russians attacked the civilian infrastructure of the town of Seredyna-Buda, Shostka district, with drones. A 52-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were injured.

