Mortars, Drones: Russian Army Strikes 5 Times At Night At Border Community In Sumy Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 9, the Russian army carried out five attacks on the Velyka Pysarivka community in Sumy region.
According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this in a Telegram message.
The dumping of explosive ordnance from a UAV and mortar shelling were recorded on the border community, the report says.
In addition, as the Sumy Regional Military Administration informed in Telegram , on January 9, air defense units shot down 11 Russian Shahed drones in the region.
Since the beginning of 2025, anti-aircraft gunners have eliminated 80 Russian UAVs in Sumy region, the RMA added.
Read also:
Russians 64 times shell border settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy
, Kharkiv regions
As Ukrinform reported, on January 8, Russians attacked the civilian infrastructure of the town of Seredyna-Buda, Shostka district, with drones. A 52-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were injured.
The photo is illustrative
MENAFN09012025000193011044ID1109071399
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.