Qatar, Cuba Discuss Bilateral Ties In Several Areas

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met yesterday with First Deputy of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba H E Gerardo Penalver Portal, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, especially in the fields of health, education, culture and development. The meeting was attended by Acting Director of the Department of American Affairs at the of Foreign Affairs Jassim Mohamed Al Asmakh.