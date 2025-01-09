Implantica announces new exceptional published data from the largest real-world study from Germany

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced into the body, including the unique device RefluxStopTM

the journal Surgery Open Science , affiliated with the prestigious journal Surgery,

recently published the largest real-world study from Germany,

" A retrospective study assessing RefluxStop surgery for gastroesophageal reflux disease: Clinical outcomes in 79 patients from Germany ".

This first-of-its-kind real-world study from Germany's leading Reflux center involving 79 patients for up to 17 months follow-up was led by Priv.-Doz. Dr. Thorsten G. Lehmann, MHBA

Center Director and Chief Physician of the Clinic for General and Visceral Surgery Friedrichshafen in southern Germany.

Dr. Lehmann's study conclusion presented medical treatment with PPI reduced from 94.9% (before surgery) to 2.5% (after surgery) at follow-up. The study results show outstanding safety and effectiveness results demonstrating significant improvements both in PPI use and in quality of life, showing median improvements in GERD-HRQL (Gastro-Esophageal Reflux Disease - Health-Related Quality-of-Life) score of 100% and mean improvements of 92.4%. These outstanding outcomes are especially encouraging as half of study participants had either large hiatal hernia, >3 cm, or reoperation for previously failed anti-reflux surgery, both groups typically experience much higher complication rates.

Founder and CEO of Implantica, Dr. Peter Forsell says, "I am always humbled by the independent surgeons who continue to choose to gather and report RefluxStopTM

data. Priv.-Doz. Dr. Lehmann's data is yet another confirmation of the fantastic results one can achieve with the RefluxStopTM

treatment. Remarkable results have now been reported by many independent centers across Europe showing similar exceptional safe and effective outcomes. With more than 1000 patients treated in Europe over the past five years, this study marks yet another great milestone demonstrating RefluxStop's potential to revolutionize the GERD treatment landscape for millions of patients around the World."

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStopTM, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit

for further information.

About RefluxStopTM

RefluxStopTM is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GORD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower oesophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStopTM

device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower oesophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStopTM

mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

