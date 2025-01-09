Revolutionizing Clean Air: Automotive Air Filter Market To Hit $7.8 Billion By 2030 With 5.4% CAGR Growth Says AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Air Filters Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Air Filters Market By Type (Air Intake Filters, Cabin Air Filters), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Propulsion (ICE and Hybrid Vehicles, Electric Vehicles), By Sales (Original Equipment (OEM), Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030." As per the report, the global market for automotive air filter is expected to reach $7.8 billion, having experienced a revenue of $4.7 billion in 2020, with a notable CAGR of 5.4% throughout the forecast timeframe of 2021 to 2030.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Factors influencing the growth of the global automotive air filter marketThe global automotive air filter market is expanding rapidly due to factors such as rise in production & sale of automotive, surge in demand for luxury vehicles along with greater cabin comfort, implementation of rules about greenhouse gas emissions. On the contrary, the increase in demand for EVs hampers market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, a rise in demand for the multi-filtration system and technological advancements will provide ample growth opportunities in the future.There has been increasing demand for multi-filtration system, which is capable of intercepting pollen, active charcoal, and particulates, which aids in reducing the contaminants that adversely impact the health of passengers, and provides comfortable, better, & healthier driving conditions. In addition, several automobile manufacturers are introducing multi-filtration system to provide clean air in vehicles. For instance, in July 2021, Hyundai Motor Group announced new technologies to improve quality of air in vehicles. The group unveiled three new air-conditioning technologies –“After-Blow”, Multi-Air Mode”, and“Fine Dust Indicator”. These new technologies will be introduced initially on selected models in South Korea.“After-Blow” technology dries the condensate on the evaporator and suppresses mold growth in air-conditioning system, which can cause an odor during hot weather.“Multi-Air Mode” utilizes multiple vents for air conditioning and heating to create a more pleasant indoor environment with gentle wind.“Fine Dust Indicator” measures air inside the vehicle in real time and delivers digitized information, enabling the driver to better manage the air quality.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy type, the cabin air filters segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By propulsion, the electric vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By sales channel, the OEM segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now:The cabin air filters to retain its dominant status by 2030In terms of type, the cabin air filters segment accounted for the largest share of around more than half of the total market revenue in 2020. Also, the same segment would display the fastest growth with 5.9% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. The cabin air filters help in enhancing car's ventilation by removing particles like mold, bacteria, dust, and pollen from the air.The passenger cars segment to grab the highest share by 2030Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the highest share of more than four-fifths of the global automotive air filter market in 2020. The same segment is expected to manifest the fastest growth with 5.6% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. Numerous automobile manufacturers are introducing the latest passenger cars with enhanced cabin air filters to offer improved HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems in vehicles.Asia-Pacific grabbed the major share in 2020On the basis of regional analysis, the market across the Asia-Pacific region was largest in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global automotive air filter market. The growth of the market is driven by surge in sale of passenger cars with latest features to decrease carbon footprints. On the other hand, the Europe region would showcase fastest growth with 6.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2030, owing to surge in sales of EVs and cars across the region.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Automotive Air Filter Industry Leading Manufactures:Cummins Inc.Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KGCabinAir Sweden ABAlco Filters LtdGeneral Motors Company (AcDelco)Sogefi S.P.AAhlstrom-Munksjo OyjRobert Bosch GmbHMahle GmbHHanon SystemsMANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KGHengst SEDonaldson Company, Inc.Denso CorporationAbout us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

