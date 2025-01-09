Namma Yatri Launches Operation In Mysuru To Empower Drivers And Citizens In Karnataka Mysore

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Karnataka January, 08 2024 – Namma Yatri (NY), the Bengaluru-based mobility app known for empowering drivers, has officially launched in Mysuru, marking a key milestone in its expansion across Karnataka. Building on its success in cities like Bengaluru, Tumkur, and Kalaburagi, Namma Yatri continues to redefine urban mobility with the support of the Open for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and a driver-first approach.



The launch event was inaugurated by Honorable Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, Shri G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who shared, "As Karnataka progresses, reliable, affordable, and accessible transportation is essential. Namma Yatri's entry into Mysuru not only empowers local drivers but also enhances daily commuting experiences for citizens. It's a step forward in creating meaningful livelihoods and redefining mobility in the region."



Since its soft launch, Namma Yatri has onboarded over 8000 drivers in Mysuru, completing an impressive 3.16 lakh trips so far. The app's grassroots-driven growth is powered by community endorsements and word-of-mouth, particularly in Mysuru's vibrant auto-rickshaw ecosystem.



Highlighting the platform's impact, Mahesh, a star driver from Mysuru, said, "Namma Yatri aligns with our ethical values, ensuring fair income for drivers and better services for customers." Naveen Kumar, a community ambassador, added, "The transparent fares and doorstep pick-ups build trust with passengers, while drivers earn more-a true win-win for all."



The Mysuru launch follows Namma Yatri's successful rollouts in Tumkur, Gulbarga & Mangalore, showcasing its ability to scale while maintaining its driver-centric ethos. The app is now gearing up for its next milestone in Bidar & Belgaum, expanding its presence across Karnataka.



With a growing network of 2.5 lakh drivers and over 50 lakh customers, Namma Yatri facilitates 2 Lakh daily trips across Karnataka. To date, it has completed over 6 crore trips, collectively enabling drivers to earn over ₹920 crore without any commission fees.



About Namma Yatri



Namma Yatri is India's leading open mobility app, developed by Juspay Technologies, with a mission to empower drivers by eliminating intermediaries. Built on the Open Mobility Protocol (ONDC), it provides affordable, safe, and convenient transportation at scale, promoting sustainable and community-driven growth.

