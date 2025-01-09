Warm Day By Chih Hsien Chen Wins Iron A' Design Award In Interior Space And Exhibition Design Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Warm Day

Chih Hsien Chen's Exceptional Residential House Design Recognized with Esteemed A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the design industry, has announced Chih Hsien Chen as a winner in the Interior Space and Design category for the outstanding work titled "Warm Day." This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the A' Design Awards within the interior design field, positioning it as a notable acknowledgment of exceptional design achievements.The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds great relevance for the interior design industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing designs like Warm Day, the award showcases innovative solutions that align with current trends and needs, setting new standards for functionality, aesthetics, and user experience. This recognition not only benefits the winning entity but also inspires the entire industry to strive for excellence and push the boundaries of interior design.Warm Day by Chih Hsien Chen stands out as a remarkable residential house design that seamlessly combines stone and wood elements, complemented by clean lines and a thoughtful floor plan. The four-story house exudes a calming hotel-style ambiance, with a muted color palette creating a serene atmosphere. The transparent layout allows for a spacious feeling and unobstructed views, while the separation of private and public spaces ensures optimal functionality for the homeowners.Winning the Iron A' Design Award serves as a testament to Chih Hsien Chen's design prowess and dedication to creating exceptional living spaces. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and influence industry standards, as Warm Day exemplifies the perfect blend of aesthetics, functionality, and user-centric design. The award motivates the brand's team to continue their pursuit of innovation and excellence in the field of interior design.Warm Day was designed by Chih Hsien Chen.Interested parties may learn more at:About Chih Hsien ChenChih Hsien Chen is a talented interior designer from Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, representing JU-HE Interior Design Studio. With a deep passion for design, Chih Hsien Chen strives to create comfortable, practical, and user-friendly living spaces by exploring the intricacies of points, lines, and surfaces in design. The studio's commitment to serving clients and building together is at the core of their design philosophy.About Juhe+heyu Interior DesignJuhe+heyu Interior Design is a renowned interior design studio that believes in the profound impact of design beyond mere words. With a dedication to serving their clients, the studio invites individuals to embark on a journey to explore the secret realm of design points, lines, and surfaces. Their ultimate goal is to create comfortable, practical, and humanized living spaces that enhance the quality of life for their clients.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. This award acknowledges works that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and practical innovations within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The selection process involves blind peer review and evaluation based on pre-established criteria by an influential and expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Iron A' Design Award celebrates designs that showcase skill, specialization, understanding, and creative capacity, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the interior design industry and society as a whole.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious competition that celebrates excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary individuals to leading agencies and brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain international recognition. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that winning designs meet the highest standards of functionality, aesthetics, and impact. By participating in this award, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their superior design capabilities and contribute to the advancement of the interior design industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries and industries, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.