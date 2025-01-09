L&T Clarifies Chairman Subrahmanyan's 90-Hour Work Week Remark, Says 'Larger Ambition Is To Make India Developed'
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Larsen and Toubro's spokesperson clarified on Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's remark on the 90-hour work week on Thursday, Janaury 9.
“The Chairman's remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasizing that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort. At L&T, we remain committed to fostering a culture where passion, purpose, and performance drive us forward,” said Larsen and Toubro spokesperson clarifying the Chairman's comment.
"At L&T, nation-building is at the core of our mandate. For over eight decades, we have been shaping India's infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities. We believe this is India's decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realize our shared vision of becoming a developed nation.
