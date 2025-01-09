Viral Video: Gaza Music Teacher's Spectacular Use Of Haunting Israeli Drone Sounds Stuns Internet, 'Best Of Humanity'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A viral from Gaza is doing the rounds on social media. In the viral clip, the teacher asks his students to observe the sound of drones and look for as he plays guitar. The teacher asks his pupil to sing to the tones do, se and me as the noise of drones reverberates the air.

The video clip shared by Instagram account translating_falasteen has amassed over 54 thousand likes and numerous reactions online. The caption to the post states, "A music teacher in Gaza turns the haunting sound of Israeli drones into a lesson, using it to children the music scale. In the face of unimaginable adversity, this is how Palestinians continue to teach the world the meaning of life and resilience.

Social media praised this teacher's remarkable show of diligence and perseverance. Lauding the mentor, who is determined and passionate to shape the future of young children caught amid turmoil of war, a user stated,“This is the most incredible resistance I've ever seen. The next generation of the world is in your hands.”

Another user empathised with the teacher bent on to mark a mark with his steps and commented,“As a teacher in Greece I truly believe that this teacher should win the prize for best teacher in the world.” A third user wrote,“Constantly in awe at the ingenuity, resilience and heart of the people of Gaza. Truly the best of humanity.”

A fourth user remarked,“I'm feeling so scared for their lives via listening to those Drone-Sound via Phone - imagine being there...and they still try to have a good time.”

The Gaza Strip is caught amid armed conflict between Israel and Hamas-led militant groups, which began on October 7, 2023. In the history of the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, it is the deadliest war for Palestinians. According to Gaza Health Ministry's report on Thursday, more than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war.