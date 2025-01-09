LA Millionaire's Call For 'Private' Firefighters To Protect Mansion Sparks Outrage, 'Jaw-Dropping Disconnect'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amidst the wildfire in Los Angeles turning everything into the ashes , a Los Angeles millionaire CEO's post, requesting private firefighters to protect his luxury mansion from Palisades fire has goes viral.

According to a report by Indian Express, founder of firm Gelt Venture Partners – Keith Wasserman – provoked widespread outrage with a 'tone-deaf' post requesting assistance from 'private firefighters' to protect his luxury Pacific Palisades mansio .

His request arrived when the emergency services raced to assist residents in the vicinity. Soon after facing backlash, he deleted his entire account.

Here's what Wasserman said:

Taking to X, Wasserman had written“Does anyone have access to private firefighters to protect our home in Pacific Palisades? Need to act fast here. All neighbours houses are burning. Will pay any amount. Thank you."

The post gained tractions and netizens stared to lambast him.

Here are a few comments:

One wrote, "The disconnect is jaw dropping. Just wow.”

Another wrote, "His friends trying all these massive posts in support of him....really make him look worse. These rich people are so out of touch."

A third wrote, "he's a jew, what do people expect? kind of like bernie madoff, or sam bank friedman. Jews are inherently scummy people."

"Bro nuked his whole twitter profile," commented a fifth user.

"Looks to me like he baked this entire account... There's nothing there right now." wrote a sixth user.

"Wow. He's funny. Yes, there are thousands of private professional firefighters just waiting for your call, and I'm sure they'd be much better able to stop the fire WITHOUT WATER,” a seventh commented.

Situation in LA now:

According to CNN, five people have died in the Los Angeles fire and over about 130,000 people are under evacuation warnings or orders.

Over 1,000 buildings have burned in multiple wildfires that have erupted around America's second biggest city, forcing tens of thousands of people from their homes.

The report further claims, three fires-Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst-raged from 7 January onwards, burning 17234, 10600, and 855 acres, respectively. The Scout, Lidia, and Sunset fires-started on 8 January-burned 11.7, 348, and 42.8 acres of land, respectively.

With agency inputs.