Elon Musk faces backlash in Europe over support for far-right parties

(MENAFN) Businessman Elon Musk is facing criticism in Europe for his social media posts supporting far-right parties, with several top leaders accusing him of interfering in national and internal affairs.



The controversy began when Musk, also a prominent ally of incoming US President Donald Trump, praised Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party on his X platform. Musk’s comment, "Only the AfD can save Germany," sparked backlash, which intensified when he continued to promote the party's agenda. In a guest column for the German newspaper *Welt am Sonntag*, Musk referred to the AfD as "the last spark of hope" for Germany.



Musk also criticized German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, calling him "an anti-democratic tyrant" and declaring, "Shame on him." These remarks further stoked the controversy surrounding Musk’s growing support for the far-right in Germany.



The debate escalated when Musk announced he would host a live webcast on X with Alice Weidel, the AfD’s chancellor candidate for Germany’s upcoming February 23 elections. Critics argue that this webcast could sway voters by promoting disinformation. However, the European Commission stated that, under the EU’s Digital Services Act, there is no legal prohibition on Musk or any platform owner hosting live streams that represent their personal views.

