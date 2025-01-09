Trump's call for increased NATO spending provokes German debate

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald Trump's demand that members raise their defense spending from the current 2 percent target to 5 percent has sparked considerable debate in Germany, Euronews reported on Wednesday.



German officials have criticized the proposed figure as excessively high.



Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, former chair of the FDP’s defense committee, argued that should not "make up a number out of thin air," emphasizing that discussions on defense spending are serious and should not resemble a “bazaar.”



Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Union (CDU), Germany's main opposition party, stated that a specific target was "irrelevant." Instead, he suggested that Germany should focus on "doing what is necessary to defend" itself, rather than setting rigid spending goals.



Marcus Faber, chair of the defense committee of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), suggested that a 3 percent defense spending target would be more reasonable than 5 percent. However, he noted that the decision must be made in agreement with the other 31 NATO member states.

