Egypt, Greece urge ceasefire in Gaza, stability in Lebanon

Egypt and Greece called for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and efforts to stabilize a fragile truce in Lebanon during a meeting in Cairo on Wednesday. The discussions took place on the sidelines of the 10th Trilateral Cooperation Mechanism Summit, which includes Egypt, Greece, and the Greek Cypriot Administration.



During the meeting, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Greek Prime Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized their commitment to securing a cease-fire in Gaza. They stressed that this would help facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave and advance the two-state solution, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.



The Israeli military’s ongoing offensive in Gaza, which has claimed the lives of over 45,900 people, predominantly women and children, since October 7, 2023, continues despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.



Efforts to broker a ceasefire and a prisoner swap deal have stalled, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejecting any cessation of hostilities.



The two leaders also discussed other regional issues, including the situations in Libya, Syria, and Sudan, according to the statement from the Egyptian presidency.



