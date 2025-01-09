Healthcare Staffing Market Size, Industry Demand, Forecast To 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Healthcare staffing is a specialized recruitment process focused on sourcing qualified healthcare professionals, such as nurses, physicians, and allied workers, to meet the staffing needs of various healthcare settings like hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. These healthcare and allied healthcare professionals play a critical role in maintaining smooth operations within hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers, ensuring quality care delivery, and enabling healthcare facilities to adapt to fluctuating patient volumes and evolving healthcare demands.

Market Dynamics Growing demand for healthcare services drives the global market

The growing demand for healthcare services is a key driver of the global market, shaped by a range of interconnected factors. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, and obesity, is putting increasing pressure on healthcare systems around the world. For example, the International Diabetes Federation reported in 2023 that around 537 million adults globally are living with diabetes, with projections indicating this number will grow to 643 million by 2030.

Furthermore, the American Heart Association's 2024 report emphasized that cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) continue to be the leading cause of death worldwide, highlighting the critical need for a specialized workforce of cardiologists, nurses, and technicians to address the growing demand for patient care. Therefore, the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses like diabetes is a major factor driving the demand for healthcare services, fueling growth in the global healthcare market.

Adoption of innovative recruitment technologies creates tremendous opportunities

Traditional recruitment methods like job boards, staffing agencies, and manual processes can no longer keep up with the needs of the modern healthcare workforce. The adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, automation, and data analytics is transforming recruitment, and improving the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of hiring in the healthcare sector.

For instance, AI-driven platforms like HireVue and Paradox have become widely adopted in healthcare, simplifying recruitment by offering virtual interviews and soft skills assessments, ultimately reducing time spent on initial candidate screenings. The integration of these innovative technologies, such as AI, not only streamlines the recruitment process but also accelerates growth in the global healthcare recruitment market.

Regional Analysis

North America currently dominates the global market, driven by a growing convergence of robust economies, shifting demographics, and dynamic healthcare system needs. The region's strong infrastructure, coupled with significant investments in healthcare, continues to propel market growth. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics' May 2023 National Industry-Specific Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates, the United States alone is home to approximately 3,175,390 registered nurses, highlighting the region's substantial workforce. This large and expanding pool of healthcare professionals is a key driver of market growth, ensuring that staffing needs are met efficiently across various sectors, from hospitals to specialized care centers.

Key Highlights



The global healthcare staffing market size was valued at

USD 45.05 billion in 2024

and is projected to grow from

USD 47.31 billion in 2025

to reach

USD 78.00 billion by 2033 , exhibiting a

CAGR of 6.3%

during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By service, the global market is segmented into travel nurse staffing, locum tenens staffing, per diem nurse staffing, and allied healthcare staffing. The travel nurse staffing segment leads the global market.

By end-user, the global healthcare staffing market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital segment dominates the global market, accounting for a significant market share. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

AMN Healthcare Services Inc.AdeccoGroupEnvision HealthcareAya Healthcare Inc.Allegis GroupCHG Management Inc.Cross Country Healthcare Inc.Jackson HealthcareMedPro Healthcare StaffingHealthTrust Workforce SolutionsFavorite Healthcare StaffingMedical SolutionsSupplemental Health CareASGN Inc Recent Developments

In December 2024 - Aya Healthcare acquired Cross Country Healthcare for $615 million in an all-cash transaction. Following this deal, Cross Country will become a private entity and operate as a separate brand under Aya. This acquisition expands Aya's presence into non-clinical settings and broadens its national reach. Aya's continued growth includes recent acquisitions of technology companies like Polaris AI and Winnow AI, enhancing its staffing capabilities.

Segmentation

By ServiceTravel Nurse StaffingLocum Tenens staffingPer Diem Nurse StaffingAllied Healthcare StaffingBy End-UserHospitalsClinicsAmbulatory Surgical CentersOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa