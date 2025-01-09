JMD Furniture & Mattress Recognized As Leading Furniture And Mattress Store In Maryland And Virginia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JMD Furniture & Mattress is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Laurel, Maryland. This expansion brings the company's trusted reputation for high-quality, affordable furniture and mattresses to even more residents in the DMV area. With a focus on exceptional customer service, JMD Furniture continues to be a leader in the home furnishings in Maryland and Virginia.The grand opening of the Laurel showroom follows the company's successful presence in Temple Hills, District Heights, Alexandria, and Suitland. Known for providing a wide variety of furniture options for every home style and budget, JMD Furniture is excited to offer new customers in Laurel access to their well-known selection of living room, bedroom, and dining room furniture, as well as a range of top-rated mattresses.New Laurel Location HighlightsJMD Furniture's latest showroom offers customers in Laurel and surrounding areas an opportunity to explore a variety of furniture and mattress options at unbeatable prices. The new store features the company's full range of home furnishings, including:Living Room Furniture: Stylish sofas, sectionals, and coffee tables.Bedroom Furniture: Comfort-focused bed frames, nightstands, and dressers.Dining Room Furniture: Dining tables and chairs in a variety of styles.Mattresses: A selection of memory foam, pillow top, and hybrid mattresses designed for comfort and support.“Our mission is to make furniture shopping accessible, affordable, and enjoyable,” said Sunita, owner of JMD Furniture & Mattress.“The new Laurel location allows us to serve even more customers in the region and provide them with high-quality, stylish furniture that fits their needs.”Customer Satisfaction and Community ImpactJMD Furniture continues to be a community-focused company, dedicated to providing exceptional customer service. Customers consistently praise JMD Furniture for its friendly staff, quality selection, and affordable pricing. With the expansion into Laurel, the company is poised to further strengthen its relationships with local communities across Maryland and Virginia.“JMD Furniture has been my go-to for years,” said long-time customer Sarah W., from Temple Hills.“Every time I need new furniture, I know I can count on them for great deals and high-quality pieces.”Affordable Furniture and Mattress Options for Every BudgetAs part of its ongoing commitment to affordability, JMD Furniture offers flexible payment options, including no-credit-needed financing and layaway plans, ensuring that customers can furnish their homes without breaking their budgets. The company also runs regular sales and promotions, allowing homeowners to save even more on their furniture and mattress purchases.About JMD Furniture & MattressJMD Furniture & Mattress has been serving the DMV area for over 15 years, offering a wide range of furniture and mattresses to meet every style, need, and budget. Known for its commitment to customer satisfaction, JMD Furniture's team works closely with customers to ensure they find the right pieces for their homes. With five convenient locations across Maryland and Virginia, including the new Laurel showroom, JMD Furniture is a trusted name in home furnishings.JMD Furniture LocationsJMD Temple Hills – 2346B Iverson St., Temple Hills, MD 20748JMD District Heights – 6611 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD 20747JMD Alexandria – 7708B Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22306JMD Suitland – 4053 Silver Hill Road, Suitland, MD 20746JMD Laurel (New Location) – 1001 Fairlawn Ave, Laurel, MD 20707

