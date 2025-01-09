Wildfire Rages Through Koh-E-Suleman Forests In Dera Ismail Khan
Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) is grappling with a wildfire that has engulfed the forests of Koh-e-Suleman.
The fire reportedly burns in four locations along the mountain's base. Flames are visible from the north near the village of Tajri and in the south at Al-Markalan, highlighting the fire's vast reach.
Eyewitnesses have stated that the wildfire has spread across several kilometers in just a few hours, with flames visible from the Tehsil Headquarters in Darazinda.
The blaze poses a significant threat to the region's valuable flora, including olive, pine nut (chilgoza), nettle, and wild fig trees. Locals fear that the damage could result in the loss of these precious resources, further amplifying the ecological impact of the disaster.
Efforts to contain the fire and assess the damage are awaited as authorities work to bring the situation under control.
