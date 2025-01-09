A Discussion To Sensitize Audience On Disability At 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: At the 17th Global Festival Noida (GFFN) 2024, a compelling was held to raise awareness about the rights, abilities, and contributions of individuals with disabilities. The event emphasized the need to eliminate discrimination and embrace inclusion, with a focus on empowering people with disabilities as equally capable and valuable members of society.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, in his inaugural address, stated,“There are countless examples of individuals who, despite being discarded due to disabilities, have emerged as the best in their fields due to their determination and willpower. Discrimination has no place in a world where we must support and respect everyone equally. At Marwah Studios, we are committed to creating an inclusive environment where people with disabilities are seen as powerful as anyone else.” Dr Marwah also talked about Koshish-Sahyog organization of Marwah Studios.



The seminar featured esteemed speakers who shared their perspectives and insights, adding immense value to the discussion: Sonal Mishra, Honorary Secretary, ICMEI – Indo Cambodia Film & Cultural Forum, Neelam Chawla, Founder, Maxable Social Organization, London, Tinkesh Kaushik, Founder, Tinkesh Ability Foundation, Sqn Ldr Abhay Pratap Singh, President, Wheelchair Cricket India, HS Jha, State Commissioner for Persons with Disability, Uttar Pradesh, Milan Kumar Sahu, Deputy Director, NCVET, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India and Vivek Khetarpal, Finance Consultant.



The seminar attracted the attention of hundreds of delegates from India and abroad, reinforcing the festival's commitment to addressing significant social issues. By engaging stakeholders from various sectors, the event served as a platform to inspire action towards a more inclusive and equitable society.



The 17th GFFN continues to stand out as a beacon of creativity and social responsibility, bringing together voices from all over the world to highlight the power of art in driving change.



