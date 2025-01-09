Book“Scripting Success” By Yogesh Mishra Released At 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The second day of the 17th Global Festival Noida witnessed a momentous occasion with the release of the book“Scripting Success” by Yogesh Mishra, Dean of AAFT. The event, held at Marwah Film City, was graced by a distinguished gathering of celebrities, stalwarts, and international dignitaries.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and the 17th GFFN, formally released the book and praised its relevance to the world of cinema. Speaking at the event, Dr. Marwah said,“Scripting Success is not just a book but a resource that bridges the gap between academic knowledge and practical application in cinema. It is so well-written that it can easily serve as a course book for students of AAFT.”



Author Yogesh Mishra shared his thoughts on the book and expressed his gratitude to Dr. Marwah for inspiring him to pen down his experiences and insights.“This book is a reflection of my journey in the field of cinema, and I owe much of my inspiration to Dr. Sandeep Marwah, whose vision and encouragement have always been a guiding light for me,” said Mishra.



The event saw the presence of several notable personalities, including: Poonam Yadav, renowned actress, who congratulated the author on his contribution to the cinematic arts. Nishant Malkhani, actor, and Royal Manjot Singh, actor, who appreciated the book's relevance to aspiring filmmakers and scriptwriters. Gagan Deep Singh, model and actor, and Thakur Anoop Singh, actor, shared their enthusiasm about how such literature contributes to shaping the next generation of cinema professionals. Mukesh Tyagi, actor, and Suchitra Pillai, actor, VJ, and singer, discussed the importance of having structured resources like this book for students and young filmmakers. Preeti Mamgain, actor and President of the Screen Writers Association, highlighted how the book aligns with the practical needs of screenwriters in today's evolving industry.



Adding their distinguished presence were: T.P. Aggarwal, Patron of the Film Federation of India and the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association, who commended Yogesh Mishra for his insightful work. H.E. Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, Ambassador of Venezuela, and H.E. Juan Antonio March Pujol, Ambassador of Spain, who congratulated the author and appreciated the role of such initiatives in fostering cross-cultural learning and global appreciation of cinema.



The release of“Scripting Success” marked yet another milestone in the 17th Global Film Festival Noida's mission to nurture talent, celebrate creativity, and contribute to the development of the global film industry.



The book, which provides valuable insights into the art and craft of scriptwriting, is expected to become an essential read for students, professionals, and enthusiasts in the world of cinema.



