I Will Always Consider Vanangaan A Lucky Project, Says Actress Roshini Prakash

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 9 (IANS) Roshini Prakash, who plays the female lead in director Bala's eagerly-awaited 'Vanangaan', featuring Arun Vijay in the lead, says that she will always consider this film "a lucky project".

“Many didn't know me before I signed this project. But once I did, all that changed. I will always consider this a lucky project,” says the actress with a smile.

It is an established fact that actors who have worked with director Bala invariably scale greater heights. From Vikram to Suriya to Laila to Varalakshmi, a number of actors who have worked with him have said they have learnt a lot from him. And now, Roshini has worked with him.

Ask her how she became a part of Vanangaan to begin with and she replies,“I got an opportunity for the audition of 'Vanangaan' after the team came across my profile. I was asked to perform few scenes, and immediately was selected to play the role.”

On rumours of Bala being harsh to actors:

Draw her attention to rumours of Bala being a hard taskmaster while on sets and being harsh to his actors and she replies,“There have always been a few rumours stating that Bala sir is always stubborn and harsh on the sets to all his artistes. But what I witnessed and experienced on the sets was totally the opposite. He made sure that all the actors had clarity about the scene and beautifully extracted the best performances from them.

“After working on Vanangaan, I am sure I will be able to easily undertake any complex or challenging role, for I have received so much learning and acting experience in this movie.”

Roshini points out that director Bala never misses to appreciate a good performance.

“He never fails to compliment an actor when they give their best on the shooting spot. He was excited and elated when the first schedule was completed three days before the planned deadline. Also, he always created a comfortable space where we could easily walk up to him and ask doubts. He explores and extracts the best performances from us, thereby letting us rediscover our acting potential. I am so blessed to have him as a mentor.”

'Vanangaan', produced by Suresh Kamatchi of V House Productions, and directed by Bala, features Arun Vijay in the lead role and Roshini Prakash as the female lead. The film is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on January 10.