Active Network Management Market Trends: Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 15.2% By 2030, Claims AMR

Depending on industry, the & utilities generated the highest revenue in 2021 of active network management share.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Active Network Management Market is influenced by a number of factors such as increase in need for efficient power management solutions and active network monitoring tools, surge in demand for smart energy planning in smart cities projects, and rise in renewable energy generation. However, lack of infrastructure for efficient power distribution network in under developed regions acts as the key deterrent of the global market. The global Active Network Management Market size was valued at $782.80 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 275 Pages) at:Rise in need for efficient power management solutions and increase in demand for smart energy planning in smart cities projects have boosted the growth of the global active network management market. However, lack of infrastructure for efficient power distribution network in under developed regions hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in renewable energy generation would open new opportunities in the future.Depending on application, the automation segment registered the fastest growth, and is projected to keep its hold on the market in the next years. This is attributed to improved power distribution, low up-stream and down-stream time, and easy availability of the services. Key vendors in the market are focused on developing automated energy communication networks and grid modernization. For instance, in June 2020, Smarter Grid Solutions, Nexant, and GreenSync collaborated and designed a new system to control the electricity networks run by UK Power Networks. UK Power Networks will be able to link more distributed energy resources (DERs) to its network, which will include renewable energy devices, using its active network management (ANM) system.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report : /purchase-optionsBy industries, the transportation segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030, due to adoption of active network management solutions to optimize the metro and rail transportation systems. However, the energy and utility segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global active network management industry, due to surge in applications for security infrastructure management and group-based configuration systems.By application, the automation segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global active network management market size , due to benefits including improved power distribution, easy availability of the services, and low upstream and downstream time. However, the grid asset monitoring segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for smart metering, operational utility applications, and substation automation.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:In 2021, on the basis of type, the software segment dominated the active network management market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. This is attributed to increase in demand for efficient power distribution management systems and load balancing modules in power grids. Several European countries, including the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium are implementing smart energy distribution systems for optimized power allocation. Active network management software solutions include various management suites and platforms such as advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), distribution automation, geographic information system, outage management, and telecommunication network management. For instance, in January 2020, the LoRa Alliance announced that it would offer several demonstrations at DISTRIBUTECH 2020 that make a compelling case for LoRaWAN's use in metering, utilities, and smart city applications.The current estimation of 2030 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. Over the previous 18 months, almost every industry in the world has suffered a setback. This can be ascribed to severe disruptions in their respective manufacturing and supply chain operations as a result of various precautionary lockdowns and other limitations imposed by governments all over the world. The same applies to global active network management market. Furthermore, consumer demand has decreased as people are now more focused on removing nonessential expenses from their budgets since the general economic situation of most people has been negatively impacted by the outbreak. The aforementioned factors are likely to weigh on the global Active Network Management Industry revenue trajectory .Inquiry Before Buying:By region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the market, due to surge in demand for automation solution and rise in adoption of active network management solutions. However, the global active network management market across Asia-Pacific would showcase the highest CAGR of 19.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in investment on electricity generation for several industry verticals including energy & utility, transportation, construction, and government.The key players profiled in this report includeABB LTD., ORACLE CORPORATION, IBM CORPORATION, CHEMTROLS INDUSTRIES PVT. LTD., CISCO SYSTEMS INC., SIEMENS AG, SMARTER GRID SOLUTIONS, KELVATEK LTD., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S.E.Other Trending Reports:Encryption Software Market -Neural Network Market -software defined data center market -service delivery automation market -

