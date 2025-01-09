President Ilham Aliyev's Interview Reveals Azerbaijan's Economic Strength & Strategic Vision

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
In a recent interview with local media, President Ilham Aliyev
shed light on Azerbaijan's socio-economic results for 2024,
offering a comprehensive analysis of the country's economic
performance and its trajectory toward 2025. Reflecting on the
year's achievements, the President emphasized the importance of
non-oil sector growth, fiscal prudence, and strategic planning as
pivotal factors in Azerbaijan's ongoing development.
Solid economic growth despite global
challenges
Azerbaijan's Economy showed resilience in 2024, achieving a
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of over 4 percent, an
impressive result given the current global economic uncertainties.
President Aliyev highlighted the significance of the country's
non-oil sector in driving this growth. With the global decline in
oil production, Azerbaijan has increasingly relied on
diversification, and the non-oil sector grew by over 6 percent.
This sector's success was primarily driven by an expansion in
non-oil industrial production, which saw a remarkable increase of
more than 7 percent. According to President Aliyev, this growth
rate is notable when compared to the global economy, where many
developed countries have faced stagnation or recession.
“After years of economic reforms, transparency, and the fight
against monopolies, Azerbaijan has made significant strides in
creating a positive investment climate,” President Aliyev
remarked.
This transformation has not only led to substantial economic
growth but has also attracted international recognition. Leading
international rating agencies have acknowledged the country's
progress, though the President believes there is still room for a
higher rating given Azerbaijan's economic stability and
development.
Financial strength: A key indicator of
sovereignty
One of the most striking features of Azerbaijan's economic
position is its financial health. President Aliyev underscored the
country's ability to significantly increase its foreign exchange
reserves, which rose by over $5 billion, bringing the total
reserves to a substantial $72 billion. He emphasized that this
level of reserves is exceptional for a country with a population of
10 million, placing Azerbaijan among the top countries globally in
terms of per capita reserves.
Equally impressive is the ratio of Azerbaijan's foreign debt to
GDP, which stands at a mere 7.2 percent-one of the lowest in the
world. This ratio is far lower than in many developed countries,
where foreign debt often exceeds 100 percent of GDP. Furthermore,
Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves exceed its foreign debt by
14 times, a testament to the country's financial independence. This
remarkable fiscal health provides the government with a solid
foundation for future investments and economic expansion without
relying on external financing.
“We do not need external financing to maintain stability;
however, we are now exploring options to increase foreign debt
slightly to fund critical investment projects, particularly in the
post-conflict reconstruction of Garabagh,” President Aliyev
explained. The government's prudent fiscal policies and management
have allowed Azerbaijan to accumulate substantial reserves, while
minimizing its foreign debt-a balancing act few countries can
replicate.
Record budget and robust social
programs
Azerbaijan's economic prosperity has translated into a
record-setting national budget for 2025. With total budget
expenditures exceeding 41 billion manats and the overall budget
surpassing 48 billion manats, this year marks the largest budget in
the country's history. The increased budget reflects both the
strength of Azerbaijan's economy and its ability to allocate
significant resources to social welfare and infrastructure
projects.
“Despite record-level budget expenditures and major investments,
especially in Garabagh's reconstruction, we have managed to improve
our foreign exchange reserves,” President Aliyev remarked. Social
welfare has been a core focus of the government, with increases in
minimum wages and pensions aimed at supporting the most vulnerable
segments of society. As of January 1, 2025, the minimum wage
increased by 55 manats to 400 manats, while the minimum pension
rose by 40 manats to 320 manats. These increases, averaging 14-15
percent, are above the inflation rate of 2 percent, making a
significant positive impact on citizens' purchasing power.
Social packages and national
well-being
Since 2020, Azerbaijan has implemented four major social
packages, allocating more than 7 billion manats for social support
programs. These efforts have been particularly beneficial for those
in the most vulnerable sectors of society, providing additional
economic relief during challenging times. The President emphasized
that these actions are a direct reflection of the government's
commitment to social justice, with a focus on improving the living
standards of Azerbaijani citizens year after year.
“Economic independence is the foundation of political
independence,” President Aliyev stated, underscoring the idea that
Azerbaijan's robust economic performance not only strengthens its
sovereignty but also enables it to pursue an independent and active
foreign policy. The government's focus on economic self-reliance
has allowed it to remain flexible and agile in addressing domestic
challenges, such as the complex process of reconstructing
Garabagh.
Looking to 2025: Continuity and
growth
As Azerbaijan enters 2025, the economic outlook remains
positive, driven by continued growth in the non-oil sector, fiscal
discipline, and strategic investments in key sectors such as
infrastructure and social welfare. The government's focus on
improving the investment climate and promoting industrial
diversification is expected to continue fostering long-term,
sustainable growth. While external challenges persist, Azerbaijan's
internal strength and strategic economic policies provide a strong
foundation for future progress.
In conclusion, President Aliyev's interview presents a picture
of an economy that is not only growing but is increasingly
resilient to global economic shocks. Azerbaijan's success lies in
its ability to balance fiscal responsibility with social welfare,
ensuring that the benefits of growth are felt across society. The
positive economic indicators of 2024 lay a solid foundation for a
prosperous 2025, with a continued focus on independence, stability,
and the well-being of the Azerbaijani people.
