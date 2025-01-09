Champions Trophy Squad: Will Rahul, Shami & Jadeja Make It?

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Sydney- Out-of-form veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will continue to form the batting core of India's ODI squad but there are at least three senior players whose future in the 50-over format could be debated when the selectors gather this weekend to pick the squad for the Champions Trophy.
KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja's presence in the side is not a surety for the event starting February 19 even though they were a part of last year's World Cup.
ADVERTISEMENT
Since the final, India have played six ODIs and while Shami and Jadeja were rested, Rahul was included for both the away bilateral engagements against South Africa and Sri Lanka.
ADVERTISEMENT
Against Sri Lanka, however, he was dropped in the middle of the series after failing to get going in the middle overs. The world is also yet to forget how his sedate half century after using up 100-plus deliveries became a prime reason for India's loss on November 19, 2023 against Australia.
It is understood that Yashasvi Jaiswal has a very bright chance of making it to the ODI squad. His inclusion would ensure a left-handed batter in the top four.
Read Also
Australia Knock India Out Of WTC Final; Reclaim BGT After 10 Years
Head Coach Gambhir's Handling Of India Raises Eyebrows
But if Rishabh Pant is the first-choice wicketkeeper, then would there be any point in having Rahul as the back-up? And if Rahul is not keeping, his place as a batter is not guaranteed.
Among his closest competitors, Ishan Kishan hasn't scored enough runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy while Sanju Samson hasn't been picked by Kerala after he missed the initial games.
If coach Gautam Gambhir still has his say in selection matters like he did till the disastrous Australia tour, then Samson, one of his personal favourites, will surely make the cut.
India will play all their Champions Trophy games in Dubai, starting with the clash against Bangladesh on February 20. This was after the team refused to travel to original hosts Pakistan citing security concerns.
Coming to Mohammed Shami, the veteran pacer's communication with the team management and the selection committee on his fitness status didn't seem to have the required clarity.
However, he has bowled eight overs each in the last two Vijay Hazare Trophy games and in case Jasprit Bumrah fails to make it due to back spasms, Shami's experience will become crucial for the side.
Hardik Pandya is the seam bowling all-rounder and it will be interesting to see if Nitish Reddy will be considered.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN09012025000215011059ID1109071008
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.