Iran Bans Foreign Nationals From Residing Near Bushehr Nuclear Plant

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced that foreign nationals will no longer be allowed to reside within a five-kilometer radius of the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

The news was reported by the IRNA news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, on Wednesday, January 8, via X.

According to the report, the residence of foreign nationals near nuclear in the cities of Ganaveh, Deylam, and Asaluyeh is also prohibited.

This comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Tel Aviv, which have reached levels not seen in recent times.

Recently, Iran has escalated its policy of forcibly deporting Afghan refugees, with thousands returning to Afghanistan daily.

These new regulations reflect the increasing security concerns in Iran, particularly in relation to its nuclear facilities. The restrictions on foreign nationals near critical infrastructure highlight the government's desire to control the movement of people in sensitive areas.

The expansion of deportations and the growing number of Afghan migrants returning home add another layer of complexity to Iran's internal and foreign policy challenges.

