Bitget Announces The Listing Of Hive AI (BUZZ) In The Innovation, AI, And Meme Zone

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of Hive AI (BUZZ) in its Innovation, AI, and Meme Zone. This addition underscores Bitget's commitment to supporting forward-thinking projects that merge emerging technologies with decentralized finance.

Hive AI , a DeFi project integrating AI agents, has gained attention for its participation in the Solana AI Hackathon. Its governance structure reflects a focus on transparency, with developer @jsonhedman holding five percent of the token supply, which will remain locked for a one-year period. Trading for Hive AI on Bitget begins on 8 January 2025 at 08:00 UTC, with deposits already available and withdrawals opening on 9 January. The BUZZ/USDT trading pair will serve as the primary channel for market engagement.

The smart contract for Hive AI is hosted on the Solana blockchain. Interested users are encouraged to review additional technical details and resources through Bitget's official platform or by contacting the project's representatives directly.

In conjunction with the listing, Bitget is introducing a limited-time offer for users to purchase BUZZ with credit and debit cards at zero transaction fees . This promotion runs for seven days and supports over 140 currencies globally, further enhancing accessibility to the newly listed token.

Bitget's introduction of Hive AI aligns with its broader strategy to provide users with access to innovative blockchain projects and emerging market opportunities. The exchange continues to expand its portfolio of assets within the Innovation, AI, and Meme Zone, reinforcing its role as a hub for cutting-edge cryptocurrency trading and Web3 initiatives.

