UAE Eases Drone Ban: Residents Thrilled To Take 'More Beautiful Aerial Photos'

A ban on individuals from flying drones in the UAE was partly lifted on Tuesday, and this news came as a welcome move for photography enthusiasts. For many, it offers a chance to resume their hobby, while one even suggested that this change could have a positive impact on in the country.

"We will see far better aerial photos of the UAE,” said cinematographer Musthafa Aboobacker, who is also a commercial drone pilot.“Right now, drone photography can only be done by commercial drones, and the photography rules are very strict. However, once the ban is partially lifted on hobbyists, a lot more beautiful aerial photos and videos will become available on the internet and social media.”

Musthafa added that this could even impact tourism in the UAE. "Photos and social media content are essential marketing tools. With more beautiful visuals of the country freely available, it will likely spark the interest of travellers who want to come and experience the country.”

Lifting the ban partially, the Ministry of Interior along with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) noted that the use of drones will be subject to specific safety conditions. A unified national platform will regulate operations. Meanwhile, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has announced that the use of drones by continues to be banned in the emirate.

Excitement all around

Drone communities on social media were buzzing with several posts discussing the partial lift. One Facebook group, called the Drone Pilots of Dubai and UAE ran a live chat addressing queries from its users.

Hobbyist Mufeed Parambadan is looking forward to learning more about the conditions for being able to fly drones again.“I had taken my commercial drone license in 2022,” he recalled.“I love exploring the UAE, and I have used my drone to film a lot of amazing places in the country. Once the ban was put in place , I packed my drone away, and it has been sitting inside my suitcase since. I am still waiting for the conditions to be clarified, and then I will look into ways to renew my license and get back to my passion.”

As per the UAE Drones app, anyone who wants to operate a drone should register on the app with their drone flying pilot license and other documents, including Emirates ID and passport. It is still unclear what other conditions need to be met.

Dubai-based engineer Delson bought a drone in 2022, shortly before the ban.“It was a reputed drone and cost me almost Dh4,000, including insurance” he recalled.“I had seen all my friends shoot good videos, which got me interested. At the time, you had to register your drone to use it. Once the ban came into effect, even if you tried to fly your drone, it would land back immediately. With the ban lifting, I hope to resell my drone for a good price. I am no longer interested in it as a hobby."