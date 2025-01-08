Ancelotti Calls Vinicius Red Card Ban 'Unfair'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: head coach Carlo Ancelotti said Vinicius Junior's two-match ban received after his sending off against Valencia in La was unfair.

The Brazilian winger was dismissed in Madrid's 2-1 victory on Friday for pushing Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in the back of the neck.

Vinicius is set to miss league games against Las Palmas and Real Valladolid later in January but is eligible to feature in the Spanish Super Cup this week.

"Both he and I hear what happens in the stadiums, the insults... the ban is not right," Ancelotti told reporters in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, on the eve of Madrid's semi-final clash against Mallorca.

The forward was jeered by Valencia fans during the match at their Mestalla stadium, where in 2022 he squared off with fans who racially abused him.

La Liga reported a chant of "stupid, stupid," by Valencia fans against Vinicius to the Spanish football federation's anti-violence committee on Wednesday.

"I'm tired because when people talk about Vinicius provoking (people), they're deflecting from the insults he receives from everyone," added Ancelotti, when asked if he was fed up of the attacker always being in the spotlight.

"We are delighted with Vinicius in all ways."

Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday in the first Spanish Super Cup semi-final before Spanish and European champions Madrid take on Mallorca.