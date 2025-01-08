What's Next for Lithium Batteries - from Electric vehicles to Outer Space

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) -->

January 8, 2025 (Investorideas Newswire) Investorideas , a global investor news source covering EV and battery releases a snapshot looking at the evolution of the battery for EV's and new applications including space, featuring NEO Battery Materials Ltd . (TSXV: NBM ) (OTC: NBMFF ), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries.

<br /> This news is paid advertisement/ news disseminated on behalf of/issued on behalf of NEO Battery Materials Ltd <p>According to research from AlliedMarketResearch , "The international focus on creating sustainable energy resources via renewable energy technology has led to increase in investments through governments and private institutions. This surge in demand for energy storage devices has pushed the growth of the lithium-ion battery market."</p> <p>"Li-ion battery technology continues to evolve, with ongoing research focused on increasing energy density, cycle life, safety, and sustainability. The adoption of Li-ion batteries has had a profound impact on the way we use and store energy in modern society."</p> <p>NEO Battery Materials Ltd . (TSXV: NBM ) (OTC: NBMFF ) just announced the launch of an advanced high-performance silicon anode product called NBMSiDE® P-300 with breakthrough battery capacity. Alongside its core focus on electric vehicles and electronics, NEO is expanding its strategic downstream focus to the space and eVTOL industries through solid-state batteries.</p> <p> <strong> The Advent of P-300: Moving Towards Commercialization with Graphite Anode Blends </strong> </p> <p>On August 13, 2024 , NEO announced coating technology innovations that improved battery cycling performance and Coulombic efficiency1. After passing stringent validation tests and exceeding performance thresholds, NEO Battery is delighted to introduce the most advanced silicon anode product called NBMSiDE® P-300.</p> <p>From the news: Using P-300 products, NEO further achieved a technological milestone of manufacturing silicon-graphite composite (mixed) anodes with industry-leading battery capacity results. Initial P-300 silicon-graphite anodes demonstrate a 500 mAh/g capacity by adding under 7% of silicon. This represents a 43% higher initial capacity than traditional graphite anodes, additionally saving 50% of materials compared to competitors' silicon anodes.</p> <p>Furthermore, P-300 exhibits good compatibility with graphite and an uncomplicated silicon-graphite ratio control. Hence, P-300 silicon-graphite anodes can easily achieve an 800 mAh/g capacity - a 130% higher initial capacity than graphite anodes. These results signal that P-300 is a strongly favourable candidate for commercial graphite anodes in large cell formats. NBMSiDE® P-300 is now under the optimization process for pilot production and implementation within full cell2 designs and tests.</p> <p>To protect the proprietary manufacturing know-how, NEO has submitted the related patent application to the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO). Enhanced concepts for engineering silicon particle size through the utilization of key additives during the milling process comprise the core content of the applied patent.</p> <p> <strong> Expanding Focus to Solid-State Batteries for Space and eVTOL Industries </strong> </p> <p>Recent advancements in NBMSiDE® P-300 reinforce that NEO's products are highly applicable and necessary for solid-state batteries. Solid-state batteries are recognized as the most practical battery systems for the space and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) industries due to thermal stability with a wide operating temperature range, non-flammable safety, and high energy density.</p> <p>Mr. Spencer Huh, President & CEO of NEO commented, "In 2025, NEO Battery Materials is committed to diversifying the applications of our advanced silicon anode technology to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the rapidly growing space and eVTOL industries. These sectors represent significant market potential, driven by increasing demand for lightweight, high-performance, and thermally stable energy solutions. By targeting these transformative industries, alongside our existing focus on electric vehicles, NEO aims to position itself at the forefront of innovation, addressing critical challenges and advancing energy storage technology to support the next generation of transportation and aerospace applications."</p> <p>As NEO's products are based on metallurgical, micron-sized silicon with polymer coatings, reducing silicon particle fracturing and adverse side reactions at the electrolyte-electrode interface is essential to mitigate contact loss during cycling tests in solid-state batteries. P-300's enhanced conductivity and improved lithium-ion diffusion would provide stable performance and high compatibility between pure silicon anodes in solid-state batteries.</p> <p>1Coulombic Efficiency: Ratio of electrons transferred out from an electrode material/battery during discharging to the number transferred into the material during charging over a full charging cycle (Discharging Capacity-to-Charging Capacity). Ex. If the current discharging capacity is 2,000 mAh/g and the preceding charging capacity was 2,500 mAh/g, the Coulombic efficiency is 80%.</p> <p>2Full Cell: Lithium-ion battery comprises all four core materials (cathode, anode, separator, and electrolyte). Generally, battery anode materials proof-of-concept and optimization are initiated with half cells in which only the anode, separator, and electrolyte are used with a lithium-metal counter electrode that may supply an infinite number of lithium-ions. Full cells have a limited number of lithium-ions given that commercial-level cathode materials retain trivial amounts of lithium-ions compared to lithium-metal. Consequently, capacity retention is heavily affected by Coulombic efficiency at every charging cycle.</p> <p>Although EV's dominate the global market demand for lithium-ion batteries, AlliedMarketResearch notes "their application in a variety of industries has proven exceptional promise, such as in the aerospace sector, where Airbus Defense and Space has efficaciously examined High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Aircraft (HAPAS) prototypes powered by using photo voltaic power all through the day and lithium-ion batteries at some stage in the night."</p> <p>Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ), a leader in both EV production and sales and energy storage leveraged its energy storage sales in recent reports. According to Rechargenews , "Energy storage provided a bright spot for Elon Musk and Tesla even as the electric vehicle pioneer came under pressure over car sales."</p> <p>"Tesla, which is equipping some of the world's largest battery projects with its Megapack systems, deployed 31.4GWh of storage in 2024 and a quarterly record 11GWh in Q4.</p> <p>The annual figure more than doubled the 14.7GWh level of deployment in 2023 - itself a 125% increase on 2022 - and continued a steep upward curve for Tesla's energy storage operation, which CEO Musk has previously predicted would eventually rival its EV business in scale."</p> <p>Showing the EV market still has massive growth potential, On January 3rd, Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN ) announced production and delivery totals for the quarter and full-year ending December 31, 2024. The company produced 12,727 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois and delivered 14,183 vehicles during the same period.</p> <p>From the news: "On a full-year 2024 basis, the company produced 49,476 vehicles and delivered 51,579. These figures were in line with management's full-year 2024 guidance of 47,000 to 49,000 vehicles produced and 50,500 to 52,000 vehicles delivered. In addition, the previously discussed shortage of a shared component on the R1 and RCV platforms is no longer a constraint on Rivian's production."</p> <p>Continued: "The company also announced that on February 20th, after market close, it will release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results."</p> <p>On January 6th, Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., a global leader in the battery industry, and Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID ), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, announced the highly anticipated Lucid Gravity Grand Touring will be powered by Panasonic Energy's lithium-ion EV battery cells. With an EPA-estimated range of up to 450 miles1 from a battery pack that is up to 40 percent smaller than competitors', the collaborative efforts between Panasonic and Lucid have helped deliver an SUV with a previously impossible combination of outstanding range, performance and interior space.</p> <p>From the news: Lucid Gravity is a groundbreaking new class of SUV, conceived from the ground up without compromise. Enabled by Lucid's revolutionary technology, Lucid Gravity provides the interior space and practicality of a full-size SUV with up to 120 cubic feet of total usable cargo space2, all contained inside the exterior footprint of a mid-size SUV. As a result, it provides a sophisticated space for up to seven adults, game-changing versatility, and an unparalleled driving experience. The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring offers 828 horsepower, is capable of 0-60 in under 3.5 seconds, and has an EPA-rated range of up to 450 miles.</p> <p>From the news: These impressive features are enabled in part by Panasonic Energy's latest-generation high performing 2170 cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells, which offer an energy density of above 800Wh/L (watt-hours per liter), an industry-leading achievement. These high-capacity cells were realized through a closer working relationship with Lucid and are designed to specifically meet Lucid's exceptional standards for fast-charging, safety, longevity and performance. Lucid Gravity will be one of the first vehicles to leverage this next-generation cell at scale.</p> <p>From the news: Panasonic Energy, a global leader in lithium-ion batteries, is renowned for its high-quality and high-reliability battery cells.</p> <p>Solid Power, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDP ), a leading developer of solid-state battery technology, announced in November its operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2024.</p> <p>From the news: <strong> Recent Business Highlights: </strong> </p> <ul> <li /> Selected by the U.S. Department of Energy for up to $50 million award negotiation for continuous production of sulfide-based solid electrolyte materials for advanced all-solid-state batteries. </ul> <ul> <li /> Commenced development activities in our electrolyte innovation center, or EIC, to enhance research and development capabilities and improve pre-pilot electrolyte manufacturing processes. </ul> <ul> <li /> Achieved all milestones and fully received all payments expected in 2024 under the SK On agreements. Line installation remains on track to be completed in mid-2025, following which validation activities are expected to commence. </ul> <ul> <li /> Continued repeated electrolyte sampling to multiple customers and received constructive feedback, enabling electrolyte improvements. </ul> <ul> <li /> Extended the BMW JDA and will continue to jointly develop cell technologies </ul> <p>Continued: "The third quarter was successful on many fronts, with the major highlight being the validation we received from the DOE for our technology and business model, as we prepare to negotiate a grant for this exciting project that will expand our electrolyte production capabilities," said John Van Scoter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solid Power. "The team also started working in the EIC, which is a state-of-the-art electrolyte R&D and pre-pilot lab at SP2. We are excited about how the EIC will support and enable our electrolyte development and our ability to deliver electrolyte to meet our partners' requirements."</p> <p>The battery race was pushed to unimagined levels of innovation with the mandates for electric vehicles and is now seeing new markets and opportunities that have now taken it to space. This is a sector for investors to watch as sustainability becomes imperative in all sectors.</p> <p>Investors can research more battery and mining stocks at Investorideas </p> <p>Research EV stocks at Investorideas</p> <p></p> <p> <strong> About Investorideas </strong> </p> <p>Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. About Investorideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. 