عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

What's Next For Lithium Batteries - From Electric Vehicles To Outer Space


1/8/2025 11:45:09 PM

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) -->
What's Next for Lithium Batteries - from Electric vehicles to Outer Space


January 8, 2025 (Investorideas Newswire) Investorideas , a global investor news source covering EV and battery Stocks releases a snapshot looking at the evolution of the battery market for EV's and new applications including space, featuring NEO Battery Materials Ltd . (TSXV: NBM ) (OTC: NBMFF ), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries.


Stocks mentioned in this article include: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ), Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID ), Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN ) and Solid Power, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDP )


MENAFN08012025000142011025ID1109070874


Investor Ideas

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search