UPS Completes Acquisitions Of Healthcare Cold-Chain Logistics Providers Frigo-Trans And BPL

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced that it has completed the of Frigo-Trans and its sister company BPL, which provide industry-leading, complex healthcare logistics solutions across Europe.

The acquisitions further enhance the end-to-end capabilities available to UPS Healthcare customers, who increasingly need temperature-controlled and time-critical logistics solutions globally. Frigo-Trans' includes temperature-controlled warehousing ranging from cryopreservation (-196°C) to ambient (+15° to +25°C) as well as Pan-European cold chain transportation. This combined with the logistics solutions brought by BPL's time-critical freight forwarding capabilities further enhances UPS Healthcare solutions for customers in Europe.

For more information about UPS innovations and customer-driven solutions, visit

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world's largest companies, with 2023 revenue of $91.0 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 200 countries and territories. Focused on its purpose statement,“Moving our world forward by delivering what matters,” the company's approximately 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. More information can be found at , href="" rel="nofollow" up and .

About UPS Healthcare

UPS Healthcare delivers unparalleled healthcare logistics expertise to its customers around the world. UPS Healthcare has 17 million square feet of cGMP and GDP-compliant healthcare distribution space globally. Services include inventory management, cold chain packaging and shipping, storage and fulfillment of medical devices and lab and clinical trial logistics. UPS Healthcare's global infrastructure, UPS® Premier visibility service, track and trace technology and global quality system are well-suited to meet today's complex logistics demands for the pharmaceutical, medical device and laboratory diagnostic industries. Visit for more information.

About Frigo-Trans

Frigo-Trans provides an end-to-end warehouse and transportation solution for pharmaceutical and biotech customers. Frigo-Trans does this by utilizing best-in-class distribution facilities and a pharmacy-focused, Pan-European, cold-chain transportation network. Other value-added services include, but are not limited to, packaging, handling and inventory management. Headquartered in Fußgönheim, Germany, Frigo-Trans's network expands across all countries in Europe.

About BPL

BPL offers individual transport management for GDP-compliant shipping of time-critical and temperature-sensitive products. BPL manages a high-quality network of air and ocean freight carriers along with customs clearance to meet the complex, cross border needs of customers. BPL prioritizes serving biopharma customers with special temperature, quality and speed requirements. BPL is headquartered in Duesseldorf, Germany.

