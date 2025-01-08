PM E-Drive Scheme With Rs 2,000 Cr Outlay To Accelerate India's EV Sector Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 8 (KNN)

India is approaching a significant milestone in its electric vehicle (EV) export sector, according to Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary of the of Commerce and Industry.



Speaking at the curtain-raiser event for the upcoming Bharat Battery Show, part of the Bharat Mobility Global 2025, Anand highlighted that while domestic EV consumption has already reached a take-off stage, the export sector is poised to follow suit, driven by new acquisitions and expanding capabilities.

The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme plays a crucial role in this growth trajectory by encouraging local manufacturing and innovation, Anand emphasised.



The initiative aims to enhance India's capacity to produce premium batteries and electric vehicles while reducing import dependency and stimulating economic growth.

The government's commitment to EV infrastructure development is further demonstrated through the PM E-drive scheme, which has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for fast-charging system development.



This investment is expected to accelerate EV adoption across the country. Looking ahead to 2030, India anticipates a demand for 300 GWH of advanced batteries for e-mobility, underlining the critical role of energy storage technologies in the nation's green transition.

The upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Exposition and Bharat Battery Show are expected to showcase more than 20 new product launches, marking a significant milestone in India's e-mobility journey.



IESA President Debi Prasad Dash announced that the event will be preceded by two knowledge conferences: the 4th India Battery Manufacturing and Supply Chain Summit on January 15-16 and the India Battery Recycling and Reuse Summit on January 18.

The exhibition at Bharat Mandapam will feature key knowledge sessions, including a startup connect program and an India charging infrastructure forum on January 21.



Dash emphasised that the Battery Tech, Recycling, and Charging Infra Pavilions will demonstrate India's progress in these critical sectors and its readiness to lead the global mobility revolution.

(KNN Bureau)