Connolly Earns Maiden Call-Up For Sri Lanka Test; Mcsweeney, Kuhnemann, Murphy Included

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Jan 9 (IANS) Western Australia's young all-rounder Cooper Connolly has received his maiden Test call-up, while Nathan McSweeney has been recalled after missing the latter part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as Australia announced a 16-player squad for the upcoming two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, scheduled to kick off from January 29 in Galle.

The squad also includes emerging talents Sam Konstas and Beau Webster, both rewarded for their impressive debuts during the India series.

Connolly, a 21-year-old left-handed batter and left-arm spinner, has been included as a versatile all-round option. Connolly's selection not only underscores his potential but also signals the selectors' intent to develop young players in challenging subcontinental conditions.

His inclusion, however, dims the prospects of Glenn Maxwell adding to his seven Test caps, with Maxwell's hopes for a recall effectively dashed.

With Sri Lanka's spin-friendly pitches in Galle, the selectors have included three frontline spinners: Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, and Matt Kuhnemann. Lyon, Australia's premier offspinner, will lead the spin attack, while Murphy and Kuhnemann are expected to offer valuable support.

Chair of selectors George Bailey highlighted the challenges of touring Sri Lanka, saying, "Sri Lanka is a challenging and exciting place to tour given the different conditions the players may experience. This squad provides several ways to structure the XI depending on what type of wickets they may encounter in each match."

Steven Smith will captain the side in the absence of Pat Cummins, who is on paternity leave and recovering from an ankle injury sustained during the home summer. Smith's leadership will be pivotal as Australia navigates the unique conditions in Sri Lanka.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has also been omitted, with selectors opting to rest him ahead of the Champions Trophy after his India series was cut short by a calf injury.

Australia will travel with three specialist pacers: Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, and Sean Abbott. With spin expected to dominate the series, the pace trio will be tasked with complementing the spinners and exploiting any assistance for seamers.

The inclusion of Beau Webster and Sam Konstas further strengthens Australia's all-round capabilities. Both players made significant contributions during the India series, with Konstas scoring a brisk 60 at the MCG and Webster making a half-century on debut in Sydney while chipping in with the ball.

Nathan McSweeney, who was dropped after the third Test against India, has been recalled for the Sri Lanka series. In contrast, Mitchell Marsh's Test career appears uncertain. After being omitted from the final Test against India and excluded from this squad, the all-rounder's future in the longest format remains in jeopardy.

George Bailey emphasised the importance of preparing for upcoming subcontinent tours:

"We are excited about the opportunity ahead for the squad members who are at the start of their Test careers to continue to grow their games in subcontinent conditions where we have a number of important tours in coming years."

Australia squad vs Sri Lanka

Steven Smith, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster