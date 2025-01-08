(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Segway showcases new robots to 'revolutionise lawncare'

January 8, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Segway Navimow , the robotic lawn mower arm of Segway, is showcasing its latest flagship, the Segway Navimow X3 Series, at the ongoing CES event in Las Vegas, until January 12, 2025.

The new premium model robot mowers, coming to in spring 2025, are designed to maintain up to 2.5-acre lawns with unparalleled efficiency and expanded functionality, no matter the size or complexity of the yard.

The Segway Navimow X3 Series redefines efficiency with innovative improvements, featuring a larger cutting width and accelerated mowing speed for faster, more precise maintenance of a broader range of lawn sizes – up to 2.5 acres.

These advanced capabilities allow the X3 Series to cover lawns up to 5,000m2 in just 24 hours, supporting a healthier lawn care routine with the ability to mow twice or more a week for optimal results.

The X3 Series, powered by Segway Navimow's self-developed EFLS 3.0 -enhanced RTK coverage, vSLAM (Visual Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping), and VIO (Visual Inertial Odometry) technologies, delivers superior stability and precision, even in challenging signal environments, and complex landscapes, such as tree-covered areas, front and backyards, and narrow pathways with ease.

Based on the upgraded 300-degree wide-angle camera and AI-enhanced algorithm, Segway Navimow X3 Series also offers enhanced VisionFence technology, extending the mower's field of view, enabling efficient AI-driven route planning and reliable obstacle avoidance.

Features and capabilities

In addition to its remarkable features, the Segway Navimow X3 Series offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities designed to exceed user expectations:



27° Climbing Capability : The X3 Series excels on inclines, handling slopes up to 27° effortlessly.

Anti-Theft Design : Featuring a robust sound alarm, app-based GPS location tracking, and an AirTag compartment for added security.

Animal Protection : The X3 features an AI algorithm to ensure that pets and wildlife stay safe while the mower is running.

Real-Time Insights : An integrated screen provides users with immediate status updates, offering a quick glance at the mower's performance. Smart Home Integration : The X3 seamlessly integrates with smart home systems like Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

Transition from traditional tools to smart robots

The Segway Navimow X3 Series simplifies consumers' transition from traditional tools to smart robots. Leveraging AI-assisted mapping and advanced 3D camera technology, it ensures simple installation, precise lawn coverage and efficient operation.

It also features intelligent site selection, optimising the placement of the charging station and antenna for enhanced performance. Once installed, the system operates autonomously, managing mowing, recharging, and scheduling with minimum effort.

Future mower

In addition to live demos of X3 Series mowers at CES, Segway Navimow will also showcase its best-seller Navimow i Series robotic mowers (options for 1/4 and 1/8 acre), starting at $999, and its first wire-free model Segway Navimow H Series robotic mowers (options for 1/5, .37, and .74 acre), starting at $1899.

All Segway Navimow mowers are wire-free, utilise Segway Navimow's reliable positioning technology, cutting-edge navigation solution, easy-to-use app, and AI-enhanced innovative features to maximise accuracy and safety.

George Ren, Segway Navimow CEO, says:“With over 200 robotic innovations, our H and i Series have made meaningful impact on consumers' lifestyle and the environment.

“A significant amount of mowing time is returned to homeowners, and we've reduced over 1.13 million kilograms equivalent of carbon emissions so far.

“I believe with Segway Navimow X3 Series complementing Segway Navimow's growing family of robotic mowers, we will continue to make significant steps in transforming traditional outdoor power tools into smart, automated solutions for American households.”

The Segway Navimow robotic mowers is on display at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada until January 12, 2025, located at the Segway booth, #8529 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The X3 Series mowers will become available for consumers in Spring 2025.