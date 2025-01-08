Biomednewsbreaks - Nanoviricides (NYSE American: NNVC) Highlights NV-387 As A Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Solution To Emerging Threats

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American: NNVC) announced significant progress on NV-387, a broad-spectrum antiviral demonstrating superior efficacy in animal models against rapidly mutating RNA viruses, including H5N1 bird flu, RSV, hMPV, and lethal coronaviruses. As viruses like H5N1 evolve to evade vaccines and existing drugs, NV-387's mechanism, mimicking host cell features required for infection, minimizes resistance risk. Amid rising cases of severe respiratory viruses and the first U.S. fatality from H5N1 this month, the company emphasized the urgent need for robust, broad-spectrum treatments, positioning NV-387 for clinical trials in 2025 to address unmet medical needs.

NanoViricides is a development-stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. The company's novel nanoviricide(TM) class of drug candidates and the nanoviricide(TM) technology are based on intellectual property, technology and proprietary know-how of TheraCour Pharma, Inc. The company has a Memorandum of Understanding with TheraCour for the development of drugs based on these technologies for all antiviral infections. The MoU does not include cancer and similar diseases that may have viral origin but require different kinds of treatments. The company has obtained broad, exclusive, sub-licensable, field licenses to drugs developed in several licensed fields from TheraCour Pharma, Inc. The company's business model is based on licensing technology from TheraCour Pharma Inc. for specific application verticals of specific viruses, as established at its foundation in 2005. NanoViricides' lead drug candidate is NV-387, a broad-spectrum antiviral drug that the company plans to develop as a treatment of RSV, COVID-19, Long COVID, influenza, and other respiratory viral infections, as well as MPOX/Smallpox infections. The company is currently focused on advancing NV-387 into Phase II human clinical trials. NanoViricides' other advanced candidate is NV-HHV-1 for the treatment of Shingles. The company cannot project an exact date for filing an IND for any of its drugs because of dependence on a number of external collaborators and consultants.

NV-CoV-2 (“API NV-387”) is the company's nanoviricide drug candidate for COVID-19 that does not encapsulate remdesivir. NV-CoV-2-R is NanoViricides' other drug candidate for COVID-19 that is made up of NV-387 with remdesivir encapsulated within its polymeric micelles. For more information about the company, visit

