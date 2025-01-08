Ainewsbreaks Gaxos.Ai Inc. (NASDAQ: GXAI) To Present At Sequire Investor Summit In Puerto Rico
Gaxos (NASDAQ: GXAI) , a developer of artificial intelligence applications, announced its participation in the Sequire Investor Summit, set for Jan. 21–23 at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico. CEO Vadim Mats highlighted the event as a valuable platform to showcase the company's initiatives and connect with investors. Hosted by SRAX, the summit features 75+ presenting companies and over 500 investors, family offices, and analysts.
About Gaxos Inc.
Gaxos isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. The company's offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. Gaxos is committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions. For more information about the company, visit
