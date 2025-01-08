Investornewsbreaks Wisa Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Showcases Innovations In Digital Twins, Holography, And Wireless Audio At CES 2025

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA) fresh off its of Datavault and ADIO IP assets, is set to redefine at CES 2025 with a suite of groundbreaking innovations. Highlights include digital twin creation at the new“Twinstitute” near the Wynn Hotel, ADIO demonstrations of inaudible tones at Fintech TV, and DVHolo holographic projections at the Fontainebleau Hotel. These offerings showcase applications in data monetization, immersive media, and wireless audio. The digital twin market, projected to reach $131 billion by 2030, and the holographic display market, estimated at $23 billion by 2032, position WiSA as a leader in transformative tech. Attendees can also explore WiSA's wireless audio innovations at Suite 337 in the Venetian, with potential to reshape wireless audio market, projected to exceed $153 billion by 2030.

In addition, the company issued corrected versions of its Jan. 6 press releases that discuss WiSA's cutting-edge designs, apps and innovations set to take center stage at CES 2025. See the updated announcements in their entirety for complete details.

To view the full press releases, visit , and

About WiSA Technologies Inc.

WiSA Technologies is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. WiSA is a founding member of the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association (“WiSA”[TM]) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea and California. For more information about the company, please visit

IBN